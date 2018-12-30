Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 22-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man has been arrested for raping his 88-year-old neighbour after he unlawfully gained entry into her bedroom hut in the middle of the night while she was asleep.

Trust Ncube of Kafusi Village was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing charges of unlawful entry and rape. He was remanded in custody to January 17.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ncube raped the old woman who stays alone on Wednesday at around 4AM.

"Ncube went to the old woman's home on January 2 at around 4AM where he found her sleeping alone in her bedroom hut. Ncube forcibly opened the door to the woman's bedroom and gained entry.

"He grabbed the old woman and dragged her out of her bedroom hut and raped her once before running away.

"The old woman fled to her neighbour's homestead after Ncube had left and narrated what had happened. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ncube's arrest," she said.

In another incident a teenager from Filabusi has appeared in court for sodomising his neighbour's nine-year-old son. The accused (17) from Maturuwanga Village who cannot be named for ethical reasons approached the juvenile whom he found herding cattle and threatened to beat him up with a stick before sodomising him.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira. The teenager was cautioned and discharged.

In passing his sentence Mr Dzira rebuked the teenager for engaging in immoral behaviour at a young age.

"You are still young and you shouldn't commit crime at your age. A person of your age shouldn't engage in such immoral activities. You have by your actions destroyed the future of this boy that you victimised," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the teenager met the boy who is a Grade Four pupil at Shamba Primary School on April 16 at around 4PM while he was alone herding cattle.

The teenager who was holding a stick threatened to use it to beat the juvenile if he did not give in to his demands. He forcibly removed the juvenile's trousers and pants and went on to sodomise him.

"When the juvenile got home at around 6PM he narrated to his grandmother what the accused person had done to him.

"The matter was reported to the police resulting in the teenager's arrest," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

41 mins ago | 73 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

55 mins ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

56 mins ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's limited options

57 mins ago | 151 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

57 mins ago | 54 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

58 mins ago | 108 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

60 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

1 hr ago | 42 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Schools demand groceries

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

1 hr ago | 763 Views

Who is a voter?

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

3 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

3 hrs ago | 1815 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

3 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

4 hrs ago | 1888 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

4 hrs ago | 2154 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 6054 Views

UZ appoints new deans

16 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

16 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

16 hrs ago | 7074 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

17 hrs ago | 442 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

17 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

17 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

17 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

19 hrs ago | 4930 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

21 hrs ago | 7906 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

21 hrs ago | 5503 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

22 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days