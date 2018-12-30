Woman 'insults' lover's wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO woman has been arraigned for allegedly insulting her lover's wife after she called him on his mobile phone when the two were together.Ms Patricia Ncube (54) of St Peters village called on her husband's phone to check on him since he had stayed out late.Gladys Mazingane (39) of Burnside suburb allegedly answered the phone and insulted Ms Ncube. Mazingane pleaded not guilty to offensive telephone call charges when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube who remanded her out of custody to today for trial."I swear to God I did not utter the insults. I only told her she is an old woman because that's what my boyfriend told me. She called him on his cellphone, I answered and she told me she was his wife. I have been dating him for two months and he told me he was going to leave his wife and marry me," said Mazingane.Prosecuting Mr Kenneth Shava said on Wednesday at around 10PM, Ms Ncube called her husband and Mazingane picked up the phone and answered."She insulted her in vernacular language," he said. The court heard that during the phone call she said Ms Ncube was an old woman.The matter was reported to the police leading to Mazingane's arrest.