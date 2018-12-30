Latest News Editor's Choice


$100 fine for beating up wife

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man has been fined $100 for assaulting his wife.

Emmanuel Msimanga (25) of Njube suburb assaulted Nothando Moyo and also pulled her by the hair after he arrived home drunk and accused her of cheating on him with his landlord's son.

Moyo's age was not mentioned in court and the name of the alleged lover was not given. Msimanga pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

"I found her in the man's company. I asked him what he was doing and he confirmed having an affair with her. When I asked my wife she answered me in a rude manner and I was upset," said Msimanga.

Mr Ncube fined him $100 or 90 days in prison. Mr Kenneth Shava for the State said on November 26 at around 7PM Msimanga arrived home drunk.

"He accused Moyo of having an affair with their landlord's son. He slapped her several times on the face and also pulled her by the hair," said Mr Shava.

Moyo reported the matter to the police leading to Msimanga's arrest.


Source - chronicle

