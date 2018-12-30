Form One boarding places almost full

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
ONLY 56 out of 258 boarding secondary schools in the country still have vacancies for Form One, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Edgar Moyo has said.

In an interview on Thursday, Deputy Minister Moyo said online application closed on December 21 and parents whose children are yet to secure places should go to the remaining schools and physically apply. He said the 56 schools are left with around 1 000 places.

"We have 258 secondary boarding schools in the country and 202 are already full with only 56 still enrolling.

"There were 24 231 vacancies for Form Ones and 22 941 have been taken," he said.

Deputy Minister Moyo said the remaining schools will continue to enrol until schools open on Tuesday.

"The online application was meant to reduce expenses of travelling to schools but unfortunately some parents could not secure places on time," he said.

Schools with places include Eveline Girls High, Founders, Gifford, Milton and Townsend High schools in Bulawayo, Gloag Secondary in Bubi, Fatima Secondary School in Lupane, Hlangabeza Secondary School in Nkayi, Matopo High School in Matobo, JZ Moyo High School in Insiza, Masase and Musume secondary schools in Mberengwa.

Deputy Minister Moyo said Government has set up provincial call centres for parents to get advice on the school places available in their respective provinces.

"We have been receiving direct calls from parents seeking information on the issue of Form One places. We have therefore established provincial call centres where they can call and be advised on schools with places in their respective provinces. We want to remain at policy making level and decentralise responsibilities to the relevant stakeholders," he said.


Source - chronicle

