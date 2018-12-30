Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S restive civil servants have managed to nudge government into negotiations after they threatened to embark on a nationwide strike starting next week in protest over their poor salaries and the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, in a bid to avert a crippling strike, yesterday invited all heads of civil servants' unions to a crisis meeting in Harare on Monday to address their welfare, amid threats by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and the opposition MDC to join the industrial action.

Labour and Social Welfare acting minister July Moyo said all union leaders must attend without fail.

"The meeting is part of the commitment of government to engage with all its employees in pursuit of developing common positions in relation to the improvement of employee salaries and generally resolve any matters that impact their conditions of service," he said in a statement.

Government workers, particularly teachers, had threatened to down tools on schools' opening day on Tuesday if government failed to pay them in hard currency or increase their salaries to at least $3 000.

Moyo said besides union leaders, the meeting would also be attended by Labour, Finance, Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education ministers and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

The meeting comes at a time government has failed to resolve the doctors' month-long strike over similar grievances.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu said his union was already consulting structures to come up with a common position ahead of the Monday meeting.

"We are consulting and ready to talk with the employer on issues that affect our membership. We are ready for that important meeting," he said.

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said although they had not yet been officially invited to the meeting, they viewed it as an attempt to stop the imminent strike.

"We wonder why the employer had to wait until the 11th hour to attend to our issues, when it is very clear that we raised these issues long back?" Zhou said.

"It is an attempt to stop the strike or any industrial action. But we will see how the issue pans out. If they invite us under Apex Council, we will not attend the meeting. That Apex thing is a useless thing, which has a tendency to massage the employer. But if we are called as independent teacher unions, we will attend."

Apex Council chairperson, Cecilia Alexander was not reachable for comment last night.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

41 mins ago | 73 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

55 mins ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

56 mins ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's limited options

56 mins ago | 150 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

57 mins ago | 54 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

58 mins ago | 108 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

60 mins ago | 65 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

1 hr ago | 42 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Schools demand groceries

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

1 hr ago | 763 Views

Who is a voter?

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

3 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

3 hrs ago | 1815 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

3 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

4 hrs ago | 1886 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

4 hrs ago | 2153 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 6053 Views

UZ appoints new deans

16 hrs ago | 4060 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

16 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

16 hrs ago | 7074 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

17 hrs ago | 442 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

17 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

17 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

17 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

17 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

19 hrs ago | 4930 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

21 hrs ago | 7906 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

21 hrs ago | 5503 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

22 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days