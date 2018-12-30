Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VETERAN journalist and founding editor of the Daily News, Geoffrey Nyarota, has been appointed head of journalism and communication training at the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA).

In a statement yesterday, CCOSA said Nyarota's appointment was with immediate effect and would help the college produce some of the best scribes in the region.
An international award-winning journalist, Nyarota is not new to journalism classrooms after a stint at the now-defunct Nordic-SADC Journalism Centre in Maputo, which was designed for mid-career journalists in the region..

A fellow of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University in the United States, Nyarota also served at Oslo University in Norway as a Guest Professor in the Department of Media Studies and Communication. He then served for four years on the board of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

He has written two books, with the latest titled The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe.

CCOSA was established in 1976 by American missionary, William K Warner.

Nyarota said he viewed his appointment as a challenge to take CCOSA's journalism training programme to an even higher standard, working hand-in-hand with similar training institutions in the region and internationally.

"We will employ top-class journalists to produce a journalism graduate who will be the favourite recruit of editors in the region in terms of journalism best-practices and journalism ethics," he said.

"The journalist we seek to train will be fully operational on different platforms — print, radio, television and digital, with a flair for investigative journalism."

Source - newsday

