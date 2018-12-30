Bus overturns at roadblock

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIFTY three people cheated death when an Inter Africa bus they were travelling in overturned at a police roadblock at the 10km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane Road around midday on Thursday.Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the accident occurred near Somerton resettlement area around 11am. She said the bus was travelling from Zvishavane to Masvingo."I can confirm that there is an accident which occurred at the 10km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane Road involving Inter Africa bus. No one died but some passengers sustained minor injuries," said Chief Insp Mazula.According to the bus conductor identified, only as Tavonga, the driver was slowing down intending to stop at a police roadblock when brakes failed. "On approaching the roadblock the driver slowed down preparing to stop but unfortunately the brakes failed."He attempted to move off the road to avoid a vehicle which was in front and that is when the bus veered off the road and overturned," said Tavonga.He said three women were injured while a few others suffered minor knocks and were rushed to Masvingo General Hospital. The accident comes a few days after seven people were killed when a Gweru-bound Nissan Caravan (commuter omnibus) carrying 23 passengers overturned at the 35km peg along the same road.According to the police, a total of 111 people died in separate road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December last year, a decline from 120 in 2017. National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba recently said the country recorded 1 590 accidents during the festive period last year, an increase from 1 405 recorded during the same period in 2017.