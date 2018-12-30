Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus overturns at roadblock

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
FIFTY three people cheated death when an Inter Africa bus they were travelling in overturned at a police roadblock at the 10km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane Road around midday on Thursday.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the accident occurred near Somerton resettlement area around 11am. She said the bus was travelling from Zvishavane to Masvingo.

"I can confirm that there is an accident which occurred at the 10km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane Road involving Inter Africa bus. No one died but some passengers sustained minor injuries," said Chief Insp Mazula.

  According to the bus conductor identified, only as Tavonga, the driver was slowing down intending to stop at a police roadblock when brakes failed. "On approaching the roadblock the driver slowed down preparing to stop but unfortunately the brakes failed.

"He attempted to move off the road to avoid a vehicle which was in front and that is when the bus veered off the road and overturned," said Tavonga.

He said three women were injured while a few others suffered minor knocks and were rushed to Masvingo General Hospital. The accident comes a few days after seven people were killed when a Gweru-bound Nissan Caravan (commuter omnibus) carrying 23 passengers overturned at the 35km peg along the same road.

According to the police, a total of 111 people died in separate road traffic accidents between 15 and 30 December last year, a decline from 120 in 2017. National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba recently said the country recorded 1 590 accidents during the festive period last year, an increase from 1 405 recorded during the same period in 2017.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's limited options

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

7 mins ago | 5 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

10 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

10 mins ago | 32 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

10 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Schools demand groceries

12 mins ago | 37 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

33 mins ago | 300 Views

Who is a voter?

49 mins ago | 117 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

2 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

2 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

2 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

3 hrs ago | 1795 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 5900 Views

UZ appoints new deans

15 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

15 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

15 hrs ago | 6878 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3386 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

16 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

16 hrs ago | 4548 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

16 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

18 hrs ago | 4896 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

20 hrs ago | 7787 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

20 hrs ago | 5473 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

21 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Zimbabwe's muscle-conomics: The Case of Delta and Civil Servants

22 hrs ago | 4182 Views

WATCH: First lady speaks out after meeting doctors

22 hrs ago | 6544 Views

Masiyiwa Saga: A different perspective

23 hrs ago | 3472 Views

PROPHECY: ZANU PF to split in 2019

23 hrs ago | 9917 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days