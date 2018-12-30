Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO and Gweru city councils have scaled up the fight against waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid, following the onset of the rainy season.

Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said the local authority had started rolling out awareness campaigns to avert outbreaks of waterborne diseases, particularly against the background of sewer pipe bursts.

Ageing infrastructure has been blamed for the constant sewerage bursts across the city, specifically in high-density suburbs, sparking fears of outbreaks of cholera and other water-borne diseases.

"Our health department is on high cholera and typhoid alert. We are conducting awareness campaigns to prevent outbreaks of any waterborne diseases, especially with the rains upon us," Dube said.

The country's second largest city has largely been spared of deaths related to waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera and diarrhoeal cases.

Government last year declared a state of emergency following the cholera outbreak that claimed more than 50 lives, and affected several thousands in most parts of the country, particularly Harare, although Bulawayo was least affected by the disease.

Meanwhile, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was expected to officiate at the city's clean-up exercise, failed to pitch as she was locked in meetings aimed at ending the doctors' strike in Harare.

The clean-up campaign in Gweru was led by the Environmental Management Agency (Ema), with stakeholders calling on residents to keep their surroundings clean to avoid a resurgence of typhoid, which claimed over 10 lives in the city's Mkoba high-density suburbs late last year.

"As Gweru, we are encouraged to take part in this national clean-up campaign by the past records, where we lost a significant number of lives due to diseases caused by lack of hygiene and uncleanliness," Ema's Midlands spokesperson Timothy Nyoka said.

"So many lives were lost due to typhoid last year, while in 2008, we had a deadly cholera outbreak. That is why a lot of stakeholders like police, NSSA [National Social Security Authority], Gweru City Council and the general residents came out in their numbers for the clean-up exercise."

Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe said city fathers would be at the forefront of mobilising people to participate in the clean-up campaigns.

"We are all in support of the clean cities agenda and so we came here to lead from the front in the clean-up campaign," he said.

"In this rainy season, if people do not live in clean spaces, we can easily be plunged into a health crisis, so we need to be very vigilant."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bus overturns at roadblock

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's limited options

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

7 mins ago | 5 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

10 mins ago | 32 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

10 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Schools demand groceries

12 mins ago | 37 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

33 mins ago | 300 Views

Who is a voter?

49 mins ago | 117 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

2 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

2 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

2 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

3 hrs ago | 1795 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 5900 Views

UZ appoints new deans

15 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

15 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

15 hrs ago | 6878 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3386 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

16 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

16 hrs ago | 4548 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

16 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

18 hrs ago | 4896 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

20 hrs ago | 7787 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

20 hrs ago | 5473 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

21 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Zimbabwe's muscle-conomics: The Case of Delta and Civil Servants

22 hrs ago | 4182 Views

WATCH: First lady speaks out after meeting doctors

22 hrs ago | 6544 Views

Masiyiwa Saga: A different perspective

23 hrs ago | 3472 Views

PROPHECY: ZANU PF to split in 2019

23 hrs ago | 9917 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days