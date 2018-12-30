Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
SCORES of disgruntled Mvurwi residents yesterday reportedly disrupted a clean-up campaign organised by the local authority, accusing council officials of denying them access to their allocated stands.

The residents, mostly vendors, claimed that they were allocated 1 500 residential stands in 2011, but have not yet been allowed to put structures on the stands.
Armed with drums and placards denouncing the alleged corruption, the angry residents under Kurai Self Aid Scheme forced council workers, who were cleaning up the town as part of the national clean-up exercise, to make a hasty retreat.

The housing scheme's spokesperson, Gift Chikuse, accused council officials of plotting to grab the land and share it among themselves.

"We cannot clean the environment when we do not have our own houses after being denied access to build temporary structures by this rotten council," Chikuse fumed.
The demonstrators also accused council of double allocating the stands and selling some of the land to land barons, among them top Zanu PF officials.

Chikuse claimed that over 150 stands bought by former Mazowe North MP, Chris Kuruneri to benefit Zanu PF supporters in 2002, were grabbed by one senior council official who then re-allocated them to other people.

Council chairperson Charles Hodobo described the demonstration as illegal and disruptive.

"As you can see, they are following us all over. We even tried to tell them to meet us after two hours since the clean- up exercise is only for two hours, but they refused," Hodobo said.

"On Wednesday we summoned their spokesperson and a few of their representative to try and reach a consensus but they did not come."

Mazowe North ward 27 councillor Fanuel Chigonero said residents should have participated in the clean-up exercise first before demonstrating.

"These residents lacked respect for the clean-up campaign which is a national event. We know it is their constitutional right to demonstrate but they should have respected the clean-up first," Chigonero said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa's limited options

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

12 mins ago | 8 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

14 mins ago | 21 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

15 mins ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

15 mins ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

16 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

17 mins ago | 38 Views

Schools demand groceries

17 mins ago | 72 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

38 mins ago | 361 Views

Who is a voter?

55 mins ago | 125 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

2 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

2 hrs ago | 1541 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

2 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

3 hrs ago | 1674 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

3 hrs ago | 1840 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 5917 Views

UZ appoints new deans

15 hrs ago | 4000 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

15 hrs ago | 3684 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

15 hrs ago | 6900 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

16 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

16 hrs ago | 828 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

16 hrs ago | 4569 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

16 hrs ago | 139 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

16 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

18 hrs ago | 4900 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

20 hrs ago | 7795 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

20 hrs ago | 5475 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

21 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Zimbabwe's muscle-conomics: The Case of Delta and Civil Servants

22 hrs ago | 4183 Views

WATCH: First lady speaks out after meeting doctors

22 hrs ago | 6545 Views

Masiyiwa Saga: A different perspective

23 hrs ago | 3474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days