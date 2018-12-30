Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs, Mary Mliswa has expressed concern over civil servants' lack of commitment to duty and ordered departmental heads to whip their juniors into line.

Minister Mliswa engaged heads of departments from Mashonaland West and voiced concern over observations she made in respect of civil servants' unethical working culture.

She told the provincial heads that the junior departmental staff spend more time on social media, discussing political issues and sharing non-essential information, while others have a penchant of disrespect to clients.

Minister Mliswa further reminded the provincial departmental heads to draw up plans for the implementation of the devolution process.

Source - zbc

