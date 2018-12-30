Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has reportedly been forced to cut his vacation short due to the worsening health crisis, needs to address the doctors' grievances immediately.

Zimbabweans are dying and suffering because of the continuing unavailability of doctors and for that reason Mnangagwa and his government need to bring to finality the crisis that is threatening to bring the country's health system to its knees.

On-and-off talks over the past years have failed to produce a binding agreement between government and the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association which is representing the striking junior doctors.

The point of departure is for Mnangagwa's government to genuinely demonstrate that it is committed to addressing their grievances.

The manner in which Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has handled the matter left a lot to be desired.  The grievances by junior doctors such as sub-standard conditions, including poor working conditions, low salaries and shortages of basic medicines and equipment are valid.

It is important to restate that the doctors' grievances have not suddenly been brought to attention of government.

They have been on the table for several decades and most Zimbabweans were hopeful that Mnangagwa's so-called new dispensation would make our health situation a priority.

For instance, the lack of drugs, medicines and appropriate equipment has been a recurrent problem over the past 20 years but no solution has been put in place.

While Mnangagwa's immediate return from his vacation to deal with the crisis is, on the surface, laudable, it is disturbing that the government is now employing dirty tactics to solve this impasse.

The ban of demonstrations at hospitals does not in any way solve this crisis; all it does is to further complicate matters.

The government's desperate attempt to link the doctors' grievances and industrial action to oppositional politics should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

They must also realise that the doctors' industrial action is a tip of the iceberg. The rest of the civil service is equally disgruntled by poor working conditions and
economic challenges that have rendered their salaries worthless.

Admittedly, at this point in time the government might not have the capacity to pay in US dollars but we are sure that if the government genuinely demonstrates to the doctors its commitment to resolve the impasse and puts on the table reasonable alternatives, the doctors can return to their work stations.

Government must also realise that the health workforce is one of the building blocks of a functioning public health system and prosperous economy.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

45 mins ago | 335 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

1 hr ago | 907 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

2 hrs ago | 1264 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

2 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Beer prices up +100%

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

7 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

7 hrs ago | 986 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

8 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

8 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

8 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Chamisa's limited options

8 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

8 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Schools demand groceries

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

9 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Who is a voter?

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

10 hrs ago | 5636 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 2448 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

10 hrs ago | 4720 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

11 hrs ago | 2723 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

11 hrs ago | 3410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days