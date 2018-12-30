Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A Harare man yesterday appeared before the courts facing fraud charges after he fleeced his employer of $54 000.

The accused, Willmore Tirivacho Chigodora, 27, is being charged of fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Chigodora was employed by Gatehill Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and responsible for all company operations which included drawing contracts on behalf of the complainant and sourcing clients for the complainant.

The court heard the stolen money was transferred directly into the accused's EcoCash account and the accused along with his accomplice were responsible for the movement of funds into and from the company account.

It is alleged that during the period extending from August 2017 to September 2018, the accused, acting in connivance with Talent Mudzongachiso, McDonald Gumi, Kudakwashe Munodawafa and Farai Soko hatched a plan to steal from the complainant.

In pursuant to their plan, they approached various shops, including Transerve, Zimgold and other individuals where they would obtain credit notes of goods with inflated prices.

"They would receive money for the job they would have done for customers using complainant's motor vehicles and thereafter submit part of the money to the company and took the remainder for personal use," read the State papers.

The State added that once in possession of the credit notes and in connivance with cashiers of respective shops, the accused would misrepresent to the complainant that they had bought those goods at those inflated prices while in actual fact they would have paid less and transfer the difference into their personal EcoCash accounts using the swipe into EcoCash platform.

The offence came to light when the company chief executive officer Naboth Gaza received a tip-off from an anonymous caller about the accused actions.

As a result, an internal audit was conducted and it was discovered that the accused prejudiced the company of $54 000 and nothing was recovered.

Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo granted the accused $200 bail and remanded the matter to January 18.

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days