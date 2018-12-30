Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda has claimed that there were some detractors who wanted to manipulate the military for their personal gains and urged the military to remain resilient in maintaining peace and stability in the country.

In a New year message statement, Sibanda told the military to be prepared to play a major part in facilitating and supporting the various government programmes aimed at achieving vision 2030.

"Our officers, men and women of the ZDF were equal participants in doing all possible to maintain and promote a peaceful and stable Zimbabwe. This was despite the spirited efforts of our detractors to manipulate the military into doing ‘their bidding' for their selfish ends," Sibanda said.

He added that the military should know that the current challenges that are being encountered in the country are a passing phase.

"These challenges are not a good enough reason to lose focus and be ‘taken in' by prophets of doom who have since independence in 1980 prophesied doom of one sort or another for our country," he said.

Sibanda added that the defence forces' focus should be on peace and stability in the country so that development can happen.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

43 mins ago | 324 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

1 hr ago | 892 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

2 hrs ago | 1017 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

2 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Beer prices up +100%

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

7 hrs ago | 4063 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

7 hrs ago | 986 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

8 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

8 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

8 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

8 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Chamisa's limited options

8 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

8 hrs ago | 873 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

8 hrs ago | 494 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

8 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Schools demand groceries

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

9 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Who is a voter?

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

10 hrs ago | 5624 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 2447 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

10 hrs ago | 4716 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

11 hrs ago | 2721 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

11 hrs ago | 3407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days