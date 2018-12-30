Delta beverages' prices unchanged

News / National

Errant retailers had hijacked the Delta Beverages' notice and increased prices of alcoholics and non-alcoholics two fold.The beverage corporation however said prices remain unchanged and retailers should stick to the recommended prices.A survey shows that some retailers have increased prices, at times two fold, of the various beverages produced by Delta Corporation.However, Mrs Patricia Murambinda, the company's Corporate Affairs Executive said their prices have not changed and those effecting any changes are bent on profiteering from the consumers."Let me hasten to say that nothing has changed in terms of our pricing structure and consumers should continue to buy our products at the previously listed prices. Those effecting any price increases are doing so to rob consumers," he said.Mrs Murambinda also said there is progress with regards to forex allocation from the central bank which will normalise the supply of drinks in the country soon.On Thursday last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Delta issued a joint statement reassuring Zimbabweans that they will continue using the multi-currency system, with the RBZ escalating its support with foreign currency for the company's critical raw material imports.