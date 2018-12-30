Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Errant retailers had hijacked the Delta Beverages' notice and increased prices of alcoholics and non-alcoholics two fold.

The beverage corporation however said prices remain unchanged and retailers should stick to the recommended prices.

A survey shows that some retailers have increased prices, at times two fold, of the various beverages produced by Delta Corporation.

However, Mrs Patricia Murambinda, the company's Corporate Affairs Executive said their prices have not changed and those effecting any changes are bent on profiteering from the consumers.

"Let me hasten to say that nothing has changed in terms of our pricing structure and consumers should continue to buy our products at the previously listed prices. Those effecting any price increases are doing so to rob consumers," he said.

Mrs Murambinda also said there is progress with regards to forex allocation from the central bank which will normalise the supply of drinks in the country soon.

On Thursday last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Delta issued a joint statement reassuring Zimbabweans that they will continue using the multi-currency system, with the RBZ escalating its support with foreign currency for the company's critical raw material imports.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

45 mins ago | 332 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

1 hr ago | 903 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

2 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beer prices up +100%

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

7 hrs ago | 4067 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

7 hrs ago | 986 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

8 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

8 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

8 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Chamisa's limited options

8 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

8 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Schools demand groceries

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

9 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Who is a voter?

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

10 hrs ago | 5633 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 2448 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

10 hrs ago | 4718 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

11 hrs ago | 2722 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

11 hrs ago | 3410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days