Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Strive Masiyiwa has gone all out against Human Rights Watch Boss telling him that Zimbabwe is not his country.

The comments from Ken Roth that Strive was responding to when he mentioned sanctions:

    Strive Masiyiwa, I never called you a "defender of repression" despite your inaccurately placing those words in quotes. My full Tweet said the following: "Defenders of Zimbabwe Pres Mnangagwa don't want to hear criticism of his government's persistent repression so they pretend all critics are foreign sponsored. A cheap shot. Why not address the reality?" People can read the full Tweet for themselves here: https://twitter.com/…/status/1080462551123660800Meanwhile, your reference to Moyo is a diversion. I do not defend Moyo. I defend my colleague from the false allegations you made against him when he challenged your wife's tweet suggesting that critics of Mnangagwa must be foreign sponsored, as I explained in my prior post.

Here is Strive Masiyiwa's full Facebook comment responding to the above:

    My reply,
    Young Africans sit and listen!

    This is an example of a dishonest person who does not have the courage to own up when he makes a mistake.
    He wants others to be accountable to him and him alone but will not be accountable himself!

    Let me show you:
    His headline said:

    "Defenders of Zimbabwe Pres Mnangagwa don't want to hear criticism of his government's persistent repression so they pretend all critics are foreign" sponsored."
    He then slyly attached a link to an article by Jonathan Moyo, entitled "Moyo slams Masiyiwa":
    This was to identify me specifically as the so called "defender"!
    He did not attach an article about my wife [because to him it's the husband who is in charge of what she said that he claims to be concerned about]!
    He did not attach an article on President Munangagwa, who he claims to be concerned about!
    So he picks s fight with me. I say "bring it on my friend"!

    Even a child can see that, unless he thinks Africans are just too dumb to see the "dog whistle technique", which we Black People normally associate with racists when they want to get their friends to lynch us!

    It is totally condescending to talk of "targeted sanctions" when everyone in Zimbabwe knows that they were introduced 20 years ago, over the farm invasions, and not earlier over genocide by Mugabe. They are "targeted" for sure-at poor Zimbabweans - because they never affected those on the so called list!

    These so called "targeted sanctions" have been like a mad man with a hammer trying to kill a fly!
    Every blow:
    #closed companies and factories;
    #Closed hospitals to ordinary people, whilst the targets when they are sick go to Singapore and Dubai;
    #Disease pandemics killing the poor and vulnerable,
    # Children not able to access medicines.
    # our people forced to flee to neighboring countries to scrap for food even on the streets as beggars.
    #You reduced us to aid, which you are now cutting.

    A once proud people bowed!

    No sir!
    Enough!
    Zvakwana, aisi nyika yako!
    "Enough, it is not your country".

    Allow us Zimbabweans to choose what tools we apply to bring about peaceful democratic change. Your methods have failed us.

    Since you have admitted to being the one behind these sanctions, please remove them, and find other means that do not cause so much suffering for ordinary people.

    I hope my followers will now answer you going forward:
    Here is the hashtag:
    #MrRothPleaseStopSanctions.
    Children are dying, and so is our country.
    Please Sir!

    I will attach it to every post I make.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

46 mins ago | 348 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

2 hrs ago | 1272 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

2 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

2 hrs ago | 1001 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Beer prices up +100%

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

7 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

7 hrs ago | 988 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

8 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

8 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

8 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chamisa's limited options

8 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

8 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

8 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

8 hrs ago | 527 Views

Schools demand groceries

8 hrs ago | 507 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

9 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Who is a voter?

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

10 hrs ago | 5640 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 2448 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

10 hrs ago | 4725 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

11 hrs ago | 2728 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

11 hrs ago | 3413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days