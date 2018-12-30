Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Corpse changes attire in hearse

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MOURNERS were forced to wait as relatives of the deceased changed her clothes in a hearse at a graveside before burial at Glenville Cemetery on Wednesday.

The body of the late Agnes Mabvira, who was an ardent follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church, was clothed in a black attire.

Mabvira's family insisted the late was supposed to be buried in white. The Mabvira family threatened to withdraw from the burial accusing the deceased's husband of failing to meet their demands.

Impeccable sources close to the family told H-Metro that the deceased's husband rushed the body to the cemetery without informing his in-laws.

"We spent almost two hours at the cemetery as the in-laws argued threatening to leave the cemetery before burial," said the source.

"The Mabvira family wanted to know why the husband did not allow body viewing as he insisted to rush and meet burial time at the cemetery.

"They also wanted to know why the deceased was in black when she was a follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church.

"Church members agreed with Mabvira family and this delayed the burial and they later agreed to change the deceased's clothes and this was done in a vehicle as church members sang hymn songs by the grave side.

"The Mabvira family failed to get a convincing answer from the deceased's husband on why he failed to inform them about the sickness of their child only to be informed of her death.

"Yekupfekedzwa kwemutumbi mbatya then kwatora nguva vanhu vakachema vakanyarara vakaimba kusvika zvaita. Mutumbi unonetsa kupfekedza especially muchida zvekumhanya," disclosed the source.

Moumers arrived at the cemetery at around 2pm only to leave after Gpm. Mabvira family as well as the deceased's husband refused to entertain H-Metro for comment.


Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

47 mins ago | 380 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

51 mins ago | 490 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

2 hrs ago | 1493 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

3 hrs ago | 985 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

3 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

4 hrs ago | 1509 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

4 hrs ago | 2212 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

4 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

4 hrs ago | 880 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

4 hrs ago | 743 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Beer prices up +100%

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

9 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

10 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

10 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

10 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

10 hrs ago | 3191 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

10 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa's limited options

10 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

10 hrs ago | 948 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

10 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 775 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

10 hrs ago | 426 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Schools demand groceries

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

11 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Who is a voter?

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

12 hrs ago | 6109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days