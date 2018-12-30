Corpse changes attire in hearse

News / National

by Staff reporter

MOURNERS were forced to wait as relatives of the deceased changed her clothes in a hearse at a graveside before burial at Glenville Cemetery on Wednesday.The body of the late Agnes Mabvira, who was an ardent follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church, was clothed in a black attire.Mabvira's family insisted the late was supposed to be buried in white. The Mabvira family threatened to withdraw from the burial accusing the deceased's husband of failing to meet their demands.Impeccable sources close to the family told H-Metro that the deceased's husband rushed the body to the cemetery without informing his in-laws."We spent almost two hours at the cemetery as the in-laws argued threatening to leave the cemetery before burial," said the source."The Mabvira family wanted to know why the husband did not allow body viewing as he insisted to rush and meet burial time at the cemetery."They also wanted to know why the deceased was in black when she was a follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church."Church members agreed with Mabvira family and this delayed the burial and they later agreed to change the deceased's clothes and this was done in a vehicle as church members sang hymn songs by the grave side."The Mabvira family failed to get a convincing answer from the deceased's husband on why he failed to inform them about the sickness of their child only to be informed of her death."Yekupfekedzwa kwemutumbi mbatya then kwatora nguva vanhu vakachema vakanyarara vakaimba kusvika zvaita. Mutumbi unonetsa kupfekedza especially muchida zvekumhanya," disclosed the source.Moumers arrived at the cemetery at around 2pm only to leave after Gpm. Mabvira family as well as the deceased's husband refused to entertain H-Metro for comment.