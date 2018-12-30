Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

The year 2019 has started on a bad note for Harare businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure who lost his brother Andrew Kadungure on New Year's Eve.Andrew died during the early hours of Monday and was laid to rest at his rural home in Domboshava yesterday.He was 28.Scores of people including socialites, business executives, dealers and the Vice President's wife, Marry Chiwenga, were among mourners who paid their last respects to Andrew.Ginimbi got to know about the death of his younger brother while on holiday."When we left Harare for the holiday with Genius, Andrew was recovering and we were surprised when we received the news that he had passed away," said one of the family members.Ginimbi said he was still in pain over the death of his younger brother."I'm still in pain that Andrew is no more, at the moment I am not in a position to say much because I am still mourning my young brother," he said.Speaking at the event, Mrs Chiwenga described the death of Andrew as heartbreaking."We have been robbed one of our own, to me Andrew was a son because his mother is my aunt."Though we are mourning there is need for us to celebrate his life."The last time I saw him he was wearing stylish jeans and the boil on his head seemed to be getting better but it was God's will to take him and when God takes, he doesn't consult anyone."I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Genius' wife Zodwa for looking after her mother-in- law as well as her brother-in-law Andrew."We need to honour her for her resilience and continuous support to the Kadungure family," she said.Andrew's female friends, who attended the burial, mimicked the late dealer as they splashed wads of US dollars on his grave. Some poured expensive wine on Andrew's grave while others could be seen `twerking' while singing popular funeral songs. Meanwhile, Andrew's mother - Mbuya Kadungure - is unwell.The wheel-chair bound Mbuya Kadungure was assisted by aides during Andrew's body viewing procession.Ginimbi's friends like Bodyslam, ChiefJ, rapper Mudiwa Hood, Chief Albert, Eddie Kebab were some of the notable faces who attended the burial, which attracted hundreds of mourners.