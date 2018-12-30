'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Junior doctors have agreed to call off their strike and should be back at work by 5pm on Monday following an agreement at today's bipartite forum in Harare.The doctors spent the whole of today in a closed door meeting in Milton Park.The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obediah Moyo, his deputy Dr John Mangwiro, members of the Health Services Board (HSB) and the doctors' representatives.Emerging from the meeting, Health Services Board (HSB) Executive Chairperson, Dr Paulina Sikhosana said parties to the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel agreed among other things that the doctors should go back to work within the next 48 hours, while their demands are being met."The doctors have agreed to go back to work from now until 1700hrs on Monday. The government is pleased that in a few hours time, the situation in our hospitals will be returning to norlamcy. We wish to thank everyone who worked to make this happen," he said.Junior doctors have been on strike from the 1st of December, and their return to work would provide relief to patients needing the doctors' attention.Yesterday, the junior doctors' national executive met the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and committed in principle to return to work pending consultations with their members