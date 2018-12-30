Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Junior doctors have agreed to call off their strike and should be back at work by 5pm on Monday following an agreement at today's bipartite forum in Harare.

The doctors spent the whole of today in a closed door meeting in Milton Park.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obediah Moyo, his deputy Dr John Mangwiro, members of the Health Services Board (HSB) and the doctors' representatives.

Emerging from the meeting, Health Services Board (HSB) Executive Chairperson, Dr Paulina Sikhosana said parties to the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel agreed among other things that the doctors should go back to work within the next 48 hours, while their demands are being met.

"The doctors have agreed to go back to work from now until 1700hrs on Monday. The government is pleased that in a few hours time, the situation in our hospitals will be returning to norlamcy. We wish to thank everyone who worked to make this happen," he said.

Junior doctors have been on strike from the 1st of December, and their return to work would provide relief to patients needing the doctors' attention.

Yesterday, the junior doctors' national executive met the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and committed in principle to return to work pending consultations with their members

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

48 mins ago | 458 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

58 mins ago | 555 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

2 hrs ago | 1464 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

3 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

4 hrs ago | 1506 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

4 hrs ago | 2203 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

4 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

4 hrs ago | 880 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

4 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

4 hrs ago | 1735 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

4 hrs ago | 740 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Beer prices up +100%

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

9 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

9 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

10 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

10 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

10 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

10 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa's limited options

10 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

10 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 775 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

10 hrs ago | 449 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

10 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Schools demand groceries

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

11 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Who is a voter?

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

12 hrs ago | 6106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days