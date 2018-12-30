Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers to hold crunch meeting with govt

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will tomorrow hold a crunch meeting with the statutory body representing its employees to discuss salaries and working conditions, amid positive signs teachers await the indaba to map the way forward regarding teaching action when schools open on Tuesday.

Over the past three weeks teaching staff has expressed concern over the erosion of their income due to economic fundamentals, hinting a job action to press Government to review their salaries.

Civil servants representatives have, however, indicated they have not taken a position regarding collective action with tomorrow's meeting determining an official position.

Last month, Government indicated it would bring civil servants representatives to a discussion on challenges emanating from price distortions.

In a statement released on Friday last week, Acting Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo said tomorrow's meeting would discuss conditions of service for civil servants.

"Following the commitment made towards the close of 2018, Government has scheduled a meeting with all registered public service staff association on 7thJanuary at 1000hrs at NSSA building on the 11th floor boardroom in Harare," he said.

"This meeting is part of the commitment of Government to engage all its employees in pursuit of developing common positions in relation to the improvement of employee salaries and generally resolve any matters that impact their conditions of service."

Teachers unions that spoke to the publication yesterday indicated that tomorrow's meeting would map the way forward as no concrete decision regarding an industrial action had been taken as yet.

Progressive Teachers Union if Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president, Dr Takavafira Zhou said they bring a number of demands to the table for the negotiations.

"We are saying to the Government our salaries should have purchasing power that it had when we had an agreement in 2012," he said

"The last time we negotiated was in 2012 and our salaries were pegged in United States Dollars, however, there are now in bond notes and it is no secret that we have a three-tier price system where prices are in USD while those that are in bond notes have gone up drastically.

"So with the salaries that we are getting we are only capacitated to work twice a week. Teachers do not want to strike, but even if they wanted to work, they are incapacitated.

"There,however, is still time and room for us and Government to negotiate.

"We also want teachers to directly benefit from the service they offer. For instance, people who work at ZESA do not pay electricity so we want to have a certain number of our children who can go to school for free.

"We also want a duty free car scheme for teachers which will immensely benefit some of our members who are in remote areas."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Secretary General, Mr Tapson Sibanda said the major bone of contention was the salaries issue which he said had to be in line with the prevailing economic situation.

"Obviously the salaries issue is the major one and we want salaries that are in tandem with the current economic situation," he said.

"We want Government to give us our salaries in United States dollars or a salary increase if we are to be paid in bond notes.

"We are going to attend the meeting with Government on Monday, and we will hear what Government would have said, however we have decided that we will not report to work on Tuesday."

Expected to attend the meeting are Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, Finance and Economic Development Minister Dr Mthuli Ncube, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira and the chairman of the Public Service Commission Dr Vincent Hungwe.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Big plans to break MultiChoice's DStv monopoly on sport

4 hrs ago | 1821 Views

The death of Tongogara as told by Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa.

4 hrs ago | 3639 Views

JZ Moyo dared Joshua Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge over unrest

4 hrs ago | 2415 Views

Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

4 hrs ago | 1723 Views

ZCTU raises red flag over Mnangagwa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Bully tactics will not work, Cde Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Madlela 'forced' to return to film

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Doctors' strike: Lives on ropes as lies, arrogance blot hope

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ngezi defiant as player exodus continues

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Suspended striking doctors snub disciplinary hearings

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Valueless bond notes the source of Zimbabwe's problems, say analysts

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe human wonder lost its glow

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

AfDB urges reforms to improve Zimbabwe business climate

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

UN divided over how to react to Congo's election problems

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Travellers in long delays at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Junior doctors say no to 'new' deal

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Job losses spike as economy deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Baba Harare ropes in 'ED-PFee' singer

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe teachers' union strike starts Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Unregulated, unregistered medicines flooding into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Doctors end strike?

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe-born actor, who's on a roll on Netflix

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

US sends troops for possible 'violent' DRC vote protests

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Former top cop buried

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to scale up philanthropic works

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Decentralisation of passport offices gathers pace

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimra top brass in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chicken Inn striker Chirinda at Bosso

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

NRZ targets 4 million tonnes of freight

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa approves school fees increase

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Army boss encourages family interaction

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

'ZSE downward trend likely to persist'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Rhodesians kidnapped Ethan Dube, killed JZ Moyo'

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Harare's booming automotive market

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

The year of justice is nigh!

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Delta debacle: Dialogue key

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mukanya wades into Dembare chaos

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

RBZ releases $2,5m for wheat imports

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

18 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

18 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

18 hrs ago | 5482 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

19 hrs ago | 7008 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

20 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

20 hrs ago | 4684 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

21 hrs ago | 2792 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

21 hrs ago | 3293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days