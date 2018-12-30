Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa pledges to scale up philanthropic works

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will scale up her philanthropic work which, among many facets, includes empowering women and girls.

She said this at Zimbabwe House yesterday while officially accepting to be patron of the Zimbabwean chapter of the Girl Guides Association.

Her current work, she said, dovetails with the national vision of creating an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

"For 2019, I am focusing on scaling up my efforts and including women and girl-child empowerment. My vision fits well with the sustainable development goals and His Excellency, Emmerson Mnangagwa, for Zimbabwe to become a middle-income economy by 2030."

The Girl Guides Association, which is dedicated to empower girls and women, is present in 151 countries. The local chapter was formed in 1912 to promote skills development, leadership and high moral standards.

Speaking after meeting the association's local leaders, the First Lady said she had accepted being patron of the organisation because it engenders high moral standards in young girls.

"Officially, I am accepting to be your patron because there are many positive things about your association. I know the history of your organisation and the good reputation that it has built and the good morals that it seeks to promote. Girl Guides have been around for a long time, and I have always liked what they stood for. The time has come to revive and expand the work of the association and I want to be part of it. Young girls who grow up as Girl Guides are taught to have high morals, they are taught to respect their elders and to be dignified women," she said.

Angel of Hope Foundation — the charity that she leads — also shares the Girl Guides Association's vision to uplift the girl child, she added.

"The girl-child is always on my mind and that is why I have accepted to be your patron. My vision, in a nutshell, is the sustainable transformation of lives in an inclusive manner, leaving no one behind."

Her Foundation, the First Lady said, will continue to give hope to the marginalised.

"The overall purpose of my office and of my foundation, the Angel of Hope, is to advocate for an enabling legal policy and resource environment that empowers the disadvantaged, the vulnerable and the marginalised people in our country. In my line of work, I have realised that the upliftment of livelihoods and the improvement of the quality of life of the vulnerable is a responsibility. Therefore, I work with Government ministries and departments, the private sector, United Nations organisations, well-wishers and some civil society organisations."

Speaking at the same occasion, Girl Guides Association president Mrs Nyembezi Mbaya said in addition to offering various empowering programmes, the association also seeks to protect girls from societal hazards.

"Our main aim is to offer programmes for young girls and women, which provides them with opportunities to acquire skills for their development and advancement for them to be responsible citizens able to play a meaningful role in the society and beyond."

Mrs Mbaya said her association has more than 28 000 members countrywide.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Big plans to break MultiChoice's DStv monopoly on sport

4 hrs ago | 1815 Views

The death of Tongogara as told by Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa.

4 hrs ago | 3636 Views

JZ Moyo dared Joshua Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge over unrest

4 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

4 hrs ago | 1723 Views

ZCTU raises red flag over Mnangagwa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Bully tactics will not work, Cde Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Madlela 'forced' to return to film

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Doctors' strike: Lives on ropes as lies, arrogance blot hope

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ngezi defiant as player exodus continues

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Suspended striking doctors snub disciplinary hearings

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Valueless bond notes the source of Zimbabwe's problems, say analysts

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe human wonder lost its glow

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

AfDB urges reforms to improve Zimbabwe business climate

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

UN divided over how to react to Congo's election problems

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Travellers in long delays at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Junior doctors say no to 'new' deal

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Job losses spike as economy deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Baba Harare ropes in 'ED-PFee' singer

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe teachers' union strike starts Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Unregulated, unregistered medicines flooding into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors end strike?

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe-born actor, who's on a roll on Netflix

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

US sends troops for possible 'violent' DRC vote protests

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Former top cop buried

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Decentralisation of passport offices gathers pace

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimra top brass in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chicken Inn striker Chirinda at Bosso

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

NRZ targets 4 million tonnes of freight

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa approves school fees increase

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Army boss encourages family interaction

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

'ZSE downward trend likely to persist'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Rhodesians kidnapped Ethan Dube, killed JZ Moyo'

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Harare's booming automotive market

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

The year of justice is nigh!

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Delta debacle: Dialogue key

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mukanya wades into Dembare chaos

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

RBZ releases $2,5m for wheat imports

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Teachers to hold crunch meeting with govt

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

18 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

18 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

18 hrs ago | 5482 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

19 hrs ago | 7006 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

20 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

20 hrs ago | 4684 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

21 hrs ago | 2792 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

21 hrs ago | 3293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days