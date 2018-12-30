Former top cop buried

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former police officer commanding Matabeleland South and North Provinces, Senior Assistant Commissioner Boyathi Ngwenya who died on New Year's Day, was laid to rest at Umvutsha Cemetery Park in Bulawayo, yesterday.Ngwenya aged 65, who was now working at the High Court in Bulawayo as a court assessor passed on at Mater Dei Hospital after a short illness.His burial was preceded by a moving and emotional funeral service at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) City Centre Branch where he was the head deacon. The service was led by Reverend Lot Mpofu while former Zifa vice-president and Highlanders chairman, Ndumiso Gumede was the director of ceremonies.In a graveside speech read on his behalf by the newly deployed officer commanding Bulawayo Province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Happymore Sigauke, the police Commissioner-General, Godwin Matanga, described Ngwenya as a dedicated police officer who served the force with aplomb. Comm-Gen Matanga said Ngwenya's illustrious career and success in the police force was evidenced by the promotions he enjoyed during his period of service."Yet he remained polite, meek and humble. You fought a good fight, you finished your race and you kept our faith," said Comm-Gen Matanga.Comm-Gen Matanga said Ngwenya sharpened his skills by attaining high qualifications in the fields of public relations, business management and marketing among others. Ngwenya was born on 3 May 1954 in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province. He did his early education at Sivalo, Dakamela and Mbuma Mission schools and later on enrolled at Kana Secondary School for his secondary education where he sat for Junior Certificate in 1970, which he passed well. He was attested into the British South African Police (BSAP) in 1972 and he did his police training at Tomlinson Depot in the then Salisbury, now Harare.Upon acquiring his O-level qualification he was upgraded and promoted to the rank of Patrol Officer in 1978. In 1981 he was promoted to the rank of Inspector and was subsequently transferred to Police General Headquarters (Finance Section).In 1982 he was promoted to the rank of Superintendent thus appointed Justice of Peace for Zimbabwe and was subsequently transferred to the Police General Headquarters as secretary for the Board of Trustees (BOT). He was further promoted to be the Chief Superintendent and became Staff Officer Finance in 1986.He continued to work even harder than before and in recognition of his hard work he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner in 1991. In 1994 he was further uplifted to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner. He was deployed to command Matabeleland South. In 1999 he was transferred to head Matabeleland North. In 2001 he was transferred to Police General Headquarters as Chief of Staff. Ngwenya retired in 2002.He is survived by his wife, Constance, seven children and five grandchildren.