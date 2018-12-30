Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US sends troops for possible 'violent' DRC vote protests

by Associated Press
4 hrs ago | Views
On the eve of the first expected results of Congo's long-delayed presidential election, U.S. President Donald Trump said military personnel had deployed to the region for possible "violent demonstrations," while the country's powerful Catholic church warned of a popular "uprising" if untrue results are announced.

Congo faces what could be its first democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960, but election observers and the opposition have raised numerous concerns about voting irregularities as the country chooses a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila.

The first results are expected on Sunday, and the United States and the African Union, among others, have urged Congo to release results that reflect the true will of the people. The U.S. has threatened sanctions against those who undermine the democratic process. Western election observers were not invited to watch the vote.

The Catholic church, an influential voice in the heavily Catholic nation, caused surprise on Thursday by announcing that data reported by its 40,000 election observers deployed in all polling stations show a clear winner. As regulations say only the electoral commission can announce election results, the church did not announce a name.

The electoral commission responded by saying the church's announcement could incite an "uprising."

Congo's ruling party, which backs Kabila's preferred candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, called the church's attitude "irresponsible and anarchist."

Leading opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, a businessman and lawmaker who has accused Congolese authorities of impeding his campaign, has not commented.

At stake is a vast country rich in the minerals that power the world's mobile phones and laptops, yet desperately underdeveloped. Some 40 million people were registered to vote, though at the last minute some 1 million voters were barred as the electoral commission cited a deadly Ebola virus outbreak. Critics said that undermines the election's credibility.

The Catholic church's letter, seen by The Associated Press, dismisses the electoral commission's accusation that it acted illegally by making its earlier statement, saying its goal is to "make the electoral process credible" and stabilise the country.

The Dec. 30 election took place more than two years behind schedule, while a court ruled that Kabila could stay in office until the vote was held. The delay led to sometimes deadly protests as authorities cracked down, and Shadary is now under European Union sanctions for his role in the crackdown as interior minister at the time.

Kabila, who took office in 2001 after his father was assassinated, is barred from serving three consecutive terms but has hinted that he could run again in 2023. That has led many Congolese to suspect that he will rule from the shadows if Shadary takes office.

With potential unrest a concern, internet and text messaging services were cut off the day after the election in an apparent attempt by Congolese authorities to calm speculation.

The United States has urged that internet service be restored, and a United Nations human rights spokeswoman has warned that "these efforts to silence dissent could backfire considerably when the results are announced."

The outages have slowed the transmission of election data, and the release of the first results could be delayed.

While Congo has been largely calm on and after election day, Trump's letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about 80 military personnel and "appropriate combat equipment" had deployed to nearby Gabon to support the security of U.S. citizens and staffers and diplomatic facilities.

More military personnel will deploy as needed to Gabon, Congo or neighbouring Republic of Congo, Trump's letter said.

Source - Associated Press

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Big plans to break MultiChoice's DStv monopoly on sport

4 hrs ago | 1801 Views

The death of Tongogara as told by Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa.

4 hrs ago | 3619 Views

JZ Moyo dared Joshua Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge over unrest

4 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

4 hrs ago | 1719 Views

ZCTU raises red flag over Mnangagwa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Bully tactics will not work, Cde Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Madlela 'forced' to return to film

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Doctors' strike: Lives on ropes as lies, arrogance blot hope

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Ngezi defiant as player exodus continues

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Suspended striking doctors snub disciplinary hearings

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Valueless bond notes the source of Zimbabwe's problems, say analysts

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe human wonder lost its glow

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

AfDB urges reforms to improve Zimbabwe business climate

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

UN divided over how to react to Congo's election problems

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Travellers in long delays at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Junior doctors say no to 'new' deal

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Job losses spike as economy deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Baba Harare ropes in 'ED-PFee' singer

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe teachers' union strike starts Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Unregulated, unregistered medicines flooding into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors end strike?

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe-born actor, who's on a roll on Netflix

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Former top cop buried

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to scale up philanthropic works

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Decentralisation of passport offices gathers pace

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimra top brass in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chicken Inn striker Chirinda at Bosso

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

NRZ targets 4 million tonnes of freight

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa approves school fees increase

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Army boss encourages family interaction

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

'ZSE downward trend likely to persist'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Rhodesians kidnapped Ethan Dube, killed JZ Moyo'

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Harare's booming automotive market

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

The year of justice is nigh!

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Delta debacle: Dialogue key

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mukanya wades into Dembare chaos

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

RBZ releases $2,5m for wheat imports

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Teachers to hold crunch meeting with govt

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

18 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

18 hrs ago | 5275 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

18 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

19 hrs ago | 7003 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

20 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

20 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

21 hrs ago | 2792 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

21 hrs ago | 3619 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

21 hrs ago | 3291 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days