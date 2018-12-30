Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Junior doctors say no to 'new' deal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Striking junior doctors last night rejected a deal that was signed between government and Apex team leaders which could have seen an end to the month-long industrial action saying they did not agree to the proposals tabled by the employer.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) secretary-general Mthabisi Bhebhe told The Standard last night that a deal that had been reached between a group of doctors and the employer was unacceptable and as the association representing the health workers, they did not append their signatures to it.

"The person who signed the deal is only an Apex representative. He does not speak on behalf of the doctors. We refused to counter-sign the agreement because we do not agree with a number of issues contained in the so-called agreement. In short, the strike is still on. It is unfortunate that government wants to play to the gallery with facts," Bhebhe said.

According to the deal that was signed by one T A Zigora representing government and a P Chivese on behalf of the workers, the striking doctors have 48 hours to return to work while disciplinary issues that had been raised against them would be dealt with by their seniors and not the Health Services Board.

The deal also stated that the doctors were not to be paid December salaries, but would be paid money in lieu of their leave days.

On vehicles for junior doctors, government agreed to give them $7 500 duty-free importation of vehicles through a loan scheme for junior doctors while their supervisors were to get $15 000 duty-free certificates and the senior medical doctors $30 000.

"Based on this agreement, ZHDA will engage its members who are on industrial action to go back to work within the next 48 hours," reads part of the deal.

The deal also stated that donor-funded allowances would be paid in the currency the funder would have availed to government and the state undertook to review working hours for junior doctors. The state also agreed to review salaries for doctors in April, but rejected a proposal to pay the health workers' salaries in foreign currency.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Big plans to break MultiChoice's DStv monopoly on sport

4 hrs ago | 1789 Views

The death of Tongogara as told by Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa.

4 hrs ago | 3601 Views

JZ Moyo dared Joshua Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge over unrest

4 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

4 hrs ago | 1709 Views

ZCTU raises red flag over Mnangagwa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Bully tactics will not work, Cde Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Madlela 'forced' to return to film

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Doctors' strike: Lives on ropes as lies, arrogance blot hope

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ngezi defiant as player exodus continues

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Suspended striking doctors snub disciplinary hearings

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Valueless bond notes the source of Zimbabwe's problems, say analysts

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe human wonder lost its glow

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

AfDB urges reforms to improve Zimbabwe business climate

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

UN divided over how to react to Congo's election problems

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Travellers in long delays at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Job losses spike as economy deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Baba Harare ropes in 'ED-PFee' singer

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe teachers' union strike starts Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Unregulated, unregistered medicines flooding into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors end strike?

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe-born actor, who's on a roll on Netflix

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

US sends troops for possible 'violent' DRC vote protests

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Former top cop buried

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to scale up philanthropic works

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Decentralisation of passport offices gathers pace

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimra top brass in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chicken Inn striker Chirinda at Bosso

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

NRZ targets 4 million tonnes of freight

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa approves school fees increase

5 hrs ago | 506 Views

Army boss encourages family interaction

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

'ZSE downward trend likely to persist'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Rhodesians kidnapped Ethan Dube, killed JZ Moyo'

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Harare's booming automotive market

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

The year of justice is nigh!

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Delta debacle: Dialogue key

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mukanya wades into Dembare chaos

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

RBZ releases $2,5m for wheat imports

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Teachers to hold crunch meeting with govt

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

18 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

18 hrs ago | 5272 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

18 hrs ago | 5478 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

19 hrs ago | 7001 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

20 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

20 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

21 hrs ago | 2792 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

21 hrs ago | 3619 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

21 hrs ago | 3291 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days