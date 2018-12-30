Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AfDB urges reforms to improve Zimbabwe business climate

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DEEP structural reforms such as transparency in the mining sector and respect for property rights could improve Zimbabwe's business climate, attract private investment and see the return of skilled labour, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has said.

In its latest report titled: Building a new Zimbabwe targeted policies for growth and job creation, AfDB said the southern African nation should reform to attract private investment.

"Identifying opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth, Zimbabwe has investment opportunities requiring minimal additional investment to realie medium-term growth targets," the report reads in part.

"Deep structural reforms can improve Zimbabwe's business climate and attract private investment and the return of the skilled labour force. In particular, measures are needed to increase transparency in the mining sector, strengthen property rights, reduce fears of expropriation, and control widespread corruption," the bank said.

Zimbabwe is struggling to make ends meet as it fails to attract significant foreign direct investment due to its resistance to reforms including respect for property rights, corruption and cloudy monetary policies, among other failures.

The report notes that the most likely possibility for longer-term change was the regeneration of civil society and a renewed engagement with political powers in a positive social contract, which plays a role both in tackling economic problems and bringing positive and peaceful political reform.

With the generous endowment of natural resources, existing stock of public infrastructure, and comparatively skilled labour force, AfDB said Zimbabwe had a good opportunity to join existing supply chains in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"To take advantage of such opportunities, the government should adopt a three-pronged strategy in the near term with agriculture as the foundation, eco-tourism as the green job generator, and special economic zones as the growth pillar," report reads.

AfDB said the agricultural sector could be a foundation for inclusive growth, export diversification, and structural upgrading.

"The focus should be on diversifying agricultural export earnings and developing supply chain trade (processing and market access to high-value products). Eco-friendly tourism and associated light manufacturing such as handbags and handicrafts are an engine for job creation and export growth and diversification."

"With Zimbabwe's enormous natural resources endowment for tourism, targeting tourism represents possibly the quickest way to deliver growth and job creation," it said.

AfDB said developing special economic zones as an engine and pillar for growth and diversification could improve competitiveness in first and later-stage processing of natural resources as well as manufacturing capacity.

"Given the right investment climate and investor interest, several sectors could be developed, including assembly lines of farm machinery, non-motor vehicles, home appliances, and technology-intensive services (such as supply value chains and logistics)," reads the report.

"Special economic zones also provide the potential for scaling up to achieve economies of scale and generate links with the domestic economy".

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Big plans to break MultiChoice's DStv monopoly on sport

4 hrs ago | 1741 Views

The death of Tongogara as told by Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa.

4 hrs ago | 3467 Views

JZ Moyo dared Joshua Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge over unrest

4 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

4 hrs ago | 1664 Views

ZCTU raises red flag over Mnangagwa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Bully tactics will not work, Cde Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Madlela 'forced' to return to film

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Doctors' strike: Lives on ropes as lies, arrogance blot hope

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Ngezi defiant as player exodus continues

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Suspended striking doctors snub disciplinary hearings

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Valueless bond notes the source of Zimbabwe's problems, say analysts

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe human wonder lost its glow

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

UN divided over how to react to Congo's election problems

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Travellers in long delays at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Junior doctors say no to 'new' deal

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Job losses spike as economy deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Baba Harare ropes in 'ED-PFee' singer

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe teachers' union strike starts Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Unregulated, unregistered medicines flooding into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors end strike?

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe-born actor, who's on a roll on Netflix

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

US sends troops for possible 'violent' DRC vote protests

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Former top cop buried

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to scale up philanthropic works

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Decentralisation of passport offices gathers pace

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimra top brass in smuggling racket

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chicken Inn striker Chirinda at Bosso

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

NRZ targets 4 million tonnes of freight

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa approves school fees increase

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Army boss encourages family interaction

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

'ZSE downward trend likely to persist'

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Rhodesians kidnapped Ethan Dube, killed JZ Moyo'

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Harare's booming automotive market

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

The year of justice is nigh!

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Delta debacle: Dialogue key

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mukanya wades into Dembare chaos

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

RBZ releases $2,5m for wheat imports

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Teachers to hold crunch meeting with govt

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

18 hrs ago | 4172 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

18 hrs ago | 5263 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

18 hrs ago | 5471 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

19 hrs ago | 6966 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

20 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

20 hrs ago | 4680 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

21 hrs ago | 2792 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

21 hrs ago | 3614 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

21 hrs ago | 3288 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days