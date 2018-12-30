Madlela 'forced' to return to film

News / National

by Staff reporter

MUSICIAN-cum-comedian Madlela S'khobokhobo says he is back and will focus more on film with the first movie set to be shot in South Africa soon.In an interview with The Standard Style, Madlela said he took heed of fans who felt he had abandoned his main focus — story-telling through film."Fans said during the past year I had put more focus on music and this year, I need to go back to film. Usually, I do a Madlela film every year, but last year I could not as I was a bit busy on the music side," he said."I will do a full Madlela movie in South Africa this year and do a Madlela series here in Zimbabwe that I hope will be aired on ZTV."The SamaMoe hit-maker said he had no intention to leave music, but would try to juggle the two."I won't leave music, I just need to find a way of balancing the two," he said."You will remember that people came to know me through film first before music. I am pretty much sure that they are those who still feel short-changed because they fell in love with Madlela the actor, not Madlela the musician. So I need to cater for them as well. I need to try and juggle them both so that I can satisfy both camps of Madlela followers."He said he had started shooting the Madlela series and was in negotiations with ZBC."I hope soon they will air the series, but as for the movie that will be shot in Jozi [Johannesburg]. I am sure it will be out by mid-year. I also have a series — Umbango — which we are looking for a broadcaster to license or commission it," he said."I also want to resuscitate the Madlela stage play — Dlozi Lolaka which was done in 2017 in South Africa and I want to bring it to Zimbabwe."