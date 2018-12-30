Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police have appealed for information after a Zimbabwean couple was found dead Friday morning at their East London home.

The deceased have been identified as Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and husband Garikayi Moula, 51.

A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to couple's home Rainham home by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 07.50am on Friday after the two were found unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene with the Met saying the deaths were, "at this early stage", being treated as unexplained.

Lead investigator Det. Ch. Insp. Paul Considine said: "At this very early stage we are piecing together our understanding of how the man and woman died, and we would like to thank those members of the public who we have spoken to us as part of our enquiries thus far.

 "We are ensuring that their next of kin are being fully supported at his most difficult of times.

"If you heard or saw anything that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday and 8.00am on Friday please don't hesitate to contact us."

Friends and colleagues immediately expressed shock and sadness over the tragedy in posts sent to social media groups Simbiso belonged to.

Read one post' "She left an adult daughter and 2 younger sons and we kindly request you to be sensitive and considerate to the family at this difficult time.

"Aretha had community spirit, joined Ladies of UK in 2016 and was very active LUKer and would come ega to post feya feya.

"We have lost one of us 😢😢😢 She was a brave woman who would share advice with others."

Another added; "I'm grateful that we had been chatting for a while in the last 2yrs and you shared with me info about your family in Zim that was not privy to anyone in UK.

"I feel honoured to have put the final pieces of the puzzle together.

"Death oh death you have no shame! Aretha you did not deserve to be snatched from us in such a ruthless manner."

