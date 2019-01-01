Jonathan Moyo threatens to spill the beans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has threated to expose embattled telecoms guru Strive Masiyiwa of being a two timer who played double standards between MDC and ZANU PF."As a former government minister and a former Zanu PF election campaign manager, I'll tomorrow morning (Monday) do a thread with information exposing Strive Masiyiwa's two-timer dalliance with ZanuPF and MDC when he purported to be anti ZanuPF and in support of human rights and democracy."Moyo said.This comes after Strive Masiyiwa has been embroiled in a heated argument with Professor Moyo and other civil society officials who are accusing him of being sympathetic to Emmerson Mnangagwa.Strive Masiyiwa recently defended himself saying he has a long history of supporting democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe and he even funded and housed the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in his own house.Trouble began when Masiyiwa's wife Tsitsi write on Twitter that many people who are calling for justice are not sincere but paid activists. When Twitter members descended on her she quickly closed Twitter and her husband followed suit.Masiyiwa then took to Facebook to accuse civic society activists including Human Rights Watch Director Dewa Mavhinga of bullying his wife. He also did a charge sheet listing down six crimes that Jonathan Moyo allegedly committed against him.