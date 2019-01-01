ZANU PF Youths recruit teachers and nurses

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Youth League has commenced the process of identifying graduates who are not working to replace the teachers and nurses who are on industrial action.Writing on Facebook Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu said the country needs patriotic civil servants."We have started activating our structures identifying qualified personnel to replace those that are not satisfied with jobs they occupy."Said Matutu. "There are so many unemployed graduates in education, health and many other critical sectors who deserve these jobs and they are patriotic enough to understand what our country is going through and what everyone of us need to do for the good of our country, as for those that are pushing for instability stop wasting time and resources."Doctors and nurses have been engaged in an industrial action that has threatened to cripple the health sector. Recently nurses also joined them.Teachers from all the Unions have issued statements that they are not going to school on Tuesday if the government has not addressed their demands. The teachers want to be paid in United Sates Dollars.Today the government invited all staff associations to a crunch meeting in Harare to discuss way forward on civil servants welfare.