$5 million disappeared from MDC?

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Alpha Media Holdings Boss Trevor Ncube has claimed that Five million dollars that was donated to the Opposition MDC was abused by the officials and went unaccounted. Ncube was responding to MDC Deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti who had refused claims by Ncube that the businessman has been funding MDC for many years.

"I was Secretary General for ten years. I am not aware of the alleged donations by these new benefactors of ours." Tendai Biti had said.

In response Ncube questioned Biti about the missing $5 million.

"As SG for so long  you will know $5million donated to MDC by other people not me disappeared and has never been accounted for. Will you deny that too?

"You can deny as much as you want. This will not change the facts. And you were in my home in Umwinsidale when you wanted to start  that other party of yours. Will you deny that too?"

Questioned on why he funded the MDC, Ncube said he did it voluntary and now has decided to change his mind.

"Yes we willingly donated to help Zimbabwe have an opposition. I hate MDC suddenly turning against the same business people who sacrificed financially and otherwise. So unprincipled and unacceptable. Not under my watch!!

"For decades some of us supported the opposition MDC financially and otherwise. The opposition has disappointed many times. We have democratic right to change our minds.

"The same rich people that you are now abusing made it possible for MDC to be launched and fight elections. They poured millions into MDC. Try and find out why they have changed their minds instead of abusing them.

"I have personally funded MDC making it possible for you chaps to have an opposition. But we now refuse to continue supporting this type of MDC."

Ncube has recently been openly supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has been calling for sanctions to be removed.



Source - Byo24News

