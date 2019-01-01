Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Road rehab shelved due to heavy rains

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has suspended road rehabilitation projects in the Midlands Province due to heavy rains.

The ministry last year embarked on a massive road rehabilitation programme in the province after Treasury availed $19 million for road repairs.

The roads that were being rehabilitated were Mberengwa-Mataga, Mberengwa-West Nicholson, Gokwe-Siyabhuwa and Kwekwe-Nkayi roads.

The ministry was also constructing a bridge that links Gokwe South and Gokwe North at Kawongo along the Nemangwe-Kuwirirana Road. Midlands provincial roads engineer Mr Denis Mapfurira confirmed that they had stopped working on about five projects in the province saying civil work would commence soon after the heavy rains have stopped.

"Construction has stopped. We usually take our annual break during this time due to the heavy rains. So we have temporarily suspended all road works to allow the heavy rains to pass," he said.

"We have about five projects, two in Mberengwa, two in Gokwe and one in Kwekwe which we have temporarily suspended due to heavy rains. Work will, however, commence once the rains are done," said Eng Mapfurira.

He said although he was yet to get an assessment of the roads in the rainy season, there were, however, some workers on standby to maintain detours and some sections of the roads that need urgent attention.

"We are yet to assess the extent of damage that the rains have caused on the roads so far but we have teams that are on the ground dealing with our detours and responding to emergencies caused by the rains," he said.

Meanwhile, Eng Mapfurira bemoaned lack of foreign currency to purchase most of their raw material.

"Most of our raw material like bitumen and other supplies and spares are imported. Of late, we have been facing serious shortages of foreign currency which has hampered progress."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

29 mins ago | 433 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1343 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

2 hrs ago | 1913 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 3258 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1582 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 905 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 87 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days