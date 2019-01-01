Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robber shot, arrested in high-speed chase

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED armed robber was on Friday arrested after a high-speed chase with police detectives in Harare Central Business District while his accomplices escaped.

The suspects, who were driving a Toyota Chaser, were cornered at the intersection of Rotten Row and Jason Moyo Avenue resulting in a shootout that sent some members of the public scampering for cover.

When reporters arrived at the scene a few minutes after the incident, witnesses said it was hair-raising attracted many people.

"It was a dramatic and dreadful episode," said Silvestre Pamba, a vendor who plies his trade  at the busy intersection.

"We heard gunfire and ran for our dear lives."

Another vendor said after the gunfire, he saw three detectives holding firearms and a man lying on his stomach on the tarmac.

"The man was shoved into a Honda Fit, which the detectives were using to chase the robbers," he said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting incident.

"One person was arrested by detectives after a chase with some robbers on the wanted list at the corner of Jason Moyo (Avenue) and Rotten Row today (Friday)," he said.

"The robbers were resisting arrest and the detectives shot at them to stop them from fleeing. One suspect was arrested while the others escaped."

Asst Comm Nyathi, however, could not say how many had escaped except to confirm that a manhunt has been launched for the others.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 mins ago | 115 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

59 mins ago | 1099 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1624 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1415 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 812 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days