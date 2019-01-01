Mujibhas, chimbwidos to undergo vetting

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has recommended the vetting of war collaborators to determine genuine members who are supposed to receive their benefits as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya has said.Mahiya was briefing members of the Mujibhas and Chimbwidos Association on the resolutions made at the Zanu-PF National People's Conference held in Gwanda last month, at the party's provincial offices in Harare on Friday.He said the vetting process would start once President Mnangagwa approves the papers which have been recommended by the party."The issue has been deliberated on at party level and all the necessary processes have been completed for the vetting process to commence," he said."All potential members will go back to the areas where they operated from and the vetting will start at grassroots level up to the provincial and national level," he said."We have handed over all the approved papers to the President for final approval."Mahiya urged war collaborators to work hard to ensure that the party wins resounding in the 2023 harmonised elections. "The 50,8 percent which we got in the July 30 elections is not good (enough). We need to work very hard in 2023 to ensure that we attain a resounding victory. Go and work hard for the party," he said.Mujibhas and Chimbwidos Association national chair Joseph Kandimire said the vetting was in line with the provisions of the Constitution which states that war collaborators must be catered for."The recommendations came about due to the provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe in Chapter 2:23 which states that those who assisted during the liberation war should be accorded respect," he said.The full recommendation of the party on vetting of war collaborated states that "the vetting of the war collaborators is at the epitome of the grievances that were presented to the President and the vetting process proposal was presented to former president (Robert Mugabe) but it fell on deaf ears and this has taken too long and this has resulted in many war collaborators losing hope as well as questioning the party's omni-competent ability".