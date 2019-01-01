Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The new school year has evoked mixed feelings among pupils especially form ones who converged at various pick-up points around the city in the company of their parents and guardians to board buses to their new schools.

Some were quite excited while others were apprehensive over the prospects of starting a new life away from home.

Those who spoke to The Herald were thankful to their parents for investing in them and promised to pay back with hard work.

Tadiwanashe Chipfunde, who is starting Form 1 at Mazowe High School and was seen off by his parents at the open space near the Zimbabwe School of Music,  was excited about the trip to his new school.

"I am very happy to start my Form 1," he said.

"I am thankful to my parents who made sure I have all the school supplies I need and I promise that I am going to work hard and pass with flying colours."

Another pupil, Brendon Risiro, who was making a trip to Mavhuradonha High School for the first time, said he was excited to start a new life at the mission school far away from home.

"My aim for this year is to work hard and to spend most of my time on things which are beneficial to me," he said.

However, for some who are used to boarding school the occasion gave them an opportunity to reconnect with friends. Lina Njanjure, a Form 3 student at Mavuradonha High, said she wanted to raise the bar in the final third.

"My resolution for this year is to work hard and start preparing for my final exams so that next year I would not be under so much pressure."

The excitement over schools opening was, however, not shared by most parents who were mourning over rising costs. Many parents yesterday turned to vendors to buy cheap school uniforms, bags, stationery and other supplies because of the high prices charged by established retailers.

Mr George Makombo said the start of the new school year was now a burden for parents due to the huge sums of money they have to pay in fees and other requirements such as uniforms, stationery and food. Mr Baloyi "These provisions are basic needs and not luxury items," he said.

He appealed to Government to act against retailers that were raising prices.

"Every child needs sufficient school supplies at the start of every year, which is taxing on the pockets of parents. Government needs to assist us in this regard," he   said.

Ms Gladys Chipfunde, who lives at the Prison Camp, also called on Government intervene on prices.

"The Government should step in on prices. Most parents can no longer afford to buy all the things that their children require," she said.

Another parent, Mr Willey Risiro, said: "The preparations were not easy, it was a tough journey especially for us with children going for Form 1, but in the end what matters is that my son is going to school and I wish him the best."

It has also emerged that some boarding schools are requesting that parents pay part of the fees in groceries.

"The sudden increase in prices is having an impact on us. We had taken heed of the Government's call to pay same fees as last term while we wait for a decision from Government on a new fees structure. We are appealing to Government to urgently address this anomaly, as  most children will be affected ahead of opening as parents had planned using last year's fees structures," said Mrs Ndaizivei Chikanya who has four children at secondary level.

Another parent, Shepherd Baloyi, said most schools had not given parents notice of their intentions to hike fees.

"Schools did not give warnings to their intentions to hike fees, upon payment that's when you are be told that the figures from last year have changed. We are calling on the Government through the Ministry of Education to intervene on this issue," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

6 mins ago | 30 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

53 mins ago | 999 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1514 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1352 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Dembare sign duo

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

2 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days