Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A pregnant woman is considering divorcing her husband after discovering what he wants to call their unborn baby.

The 23-year-old is seven months pregnant with the couple's first child, but they are struggling to agree on a name.

Her husband (24) has said he will name this baby and the woman can name the second, but she's absolutely heartbroken by the name he has suggested.

He has picked a name which is very similar to that of his ex-girlfriend, who the woman claims "he loved the most".

She says the ex caused a lot of trouble in the early days of their relationships, but things improved when she moved away.

She's so upset by his determination to have the name she believes divorce might be on the cards. Looking for advice, she shared her story on Reddit.

She wrote: "Divorce on table because husband and I cant agree on baby's name.

"Hello reddit. This title might look funny but its an actual problem between me (23F) and my husband (24M).

"We've been dating for a year, been married for 2 years. I got pregnant like 7 months ago so recently we started discussing name for the baby.

"Ever since we found out its gonna be a girl my husband wants to name it like his exes name. It's not any ex but the one he dated for long period of time and loved the most.

"In the beginning of our relationship we had may problems because of her but she moved away so the problems went away. He really loved her and he never hid that from me but I thought it was over once she moved away. Now he made it clear that he wants the baby to have that name and I can name the second child.

"When I asked him why does he want that name so badly he said just because he and his ex didn't work out doesn't mean he doesn't want something to keep reminding him of her. He doesn't understand how much its affecting me and keeps saying it's just the hormones.

"Is he still in love with the ex or its normal that he wants to name OUR child like that. Thank you!" She has since been inundated with replies, and most people believe his suggestion is completely unacceptable.


Source - The Mirror

