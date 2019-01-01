Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The volume of vehicles and people passing through Beitbridge border post to South Africa has started increasing as Zimbabweans who had come back home for the holidays are returning to base.

Over the past few days, long queues of vehicles stretching for almost two kilometres into the border town along the major road leading to Bulawayo and Harare, have become a common feature. South Africa-bound traffic started increasing on January 2 as the festive season closed. Border authorities said yesterday that they were clearing an average of 2 500 light vehicles and 150 buses going into South Africa daily.

"We have come up with a raft of measures to ensure that travellers spend the shortest possible time at the border. "The main challenge on light vehicle is parking space on the South Africa side of the border. You will note that most of the vehicles have been cleared for passage and we are only waiting for our South African counterparts to create parking space for them to proceed," said a border official. The official said they had adopted a harmonised clearance system to avoid clogging the border with people and vehicles. According to the department of immigration the volume of people who used the border post in December increased by 10, 37 percent last year compared to the same period in 2017.

Our Harare Bureau was also reliably informed that over 100 000 vehicles including private cars, haulage trucks and buses accessed both South Africa and Zimbabwe in December. Another source at the port said they cleared around 10 000 light vehicle travelling to South Africa between January 1 and last Saturday.

"During off-peak the border handles less than 3 000 vehicles, inclusive of trucks, private cars and buses daily and rises to 6 000 at its peak," said the source.

The Assistant Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge (Zimbabwe) Mr Nqobile Ncube could not be reached for comment yesterday. Before the holiday Mr Ncube had indicated that though the volume of traffic had increased, the situation was manageable.

"We clear an average of 14 000 including arrivals and departures per day during off peak periods and the figure rises to 30 000 during peak periods. In addition, we have re-organised the border, where traffic is separated into pedestrians, motorists, buses, commercial and visitors to ensure a speedy flow of traffic," he said.

Mr Ncube said they were also having periodic review meetings with both local (border) actors and their South African counterparts to ensure that the border was user friendly. He said they had set the festive period between December 5, 2018 and January 15 and harmonised operations with the South Africans.

An average of 15 000 travellers inclusive of arrivals and departure are cleared daily at the border and the figures increase to 30 000 during peak periods.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 mins ago | 123 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

59 mins ago | 1103 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1633 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2845 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1419 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days