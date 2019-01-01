Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

News / National

by Staff reporter

TSHOVA Mubaiwa, a public transport association in Bulawayo, has launched a card to facilitate electronic payment by passengers. The service will be hosted by ZB Bank and is done by City Card, a Harare based company.Speaking in a telephone interview, Tshova Mubaiwa Transport Cooperative marketing director Mr Ndaba Mabunda said the service was still at a pilot phase."We went to China sometime last year to explore available means to improve our service. We want to venture into cashless systems of commuting and service provision," said Mr Mabunda."We have partnered with City Card and ZB Bank and so far we have one kombi that will use the card paying system and we want to see how the Bulawayo public will take it," he said. He said the transporter aimed to relieve commuters from the burden of looking for cash."People spend long hours in bank queues as they need cash to board commuter omnibuses. Sometimes some members of the public are compelled to buy cash at exorbitant rates on the parallel market in order to have bus fare. We realised that the cash shortages prevailing in the country need some intervention, and we thought that such an innovation is necessary in the transport sector. It may seem like a small step but we have hope that this will be the beginning of a revolution in the transport system," said Mr Mabunda.City Card spokesperson, Mr Ngonidzashe Matsenga said the company was working to provide lasting solutions to ensure ease of doing business in the public transport sector."People must not spend hours in bank queues because as a country we are losing productive time. Parents will also be able to trace their children with our system and it will help make the transit of pupils to and from school safer."City Card will, if the public takes this innovation with opens hands install more machines that are not network based in more kombis for ease of commuting," said Mr Matsenga.