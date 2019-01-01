Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TSHOVA Mubaiwa, a public transport association in Bulawayo, has launched a card to facilitate electronic payment by passengers. The service will be hosted by ZB Bank and is done by City Card, a Harare based company.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Tshova Mubaiwa Transport Cooperative marketing director Mr Ndaba Mabunda said the service was still at a pilot phase.

"We went to China sometime last year to explore available means to improve our service. We want to venture into cashless systems of commuting and service provision," said Mr Mabunda.

"We have partnered with City Card and ZB Bank and so far we have one kombi that will use the card paying system and we want to see how the Bulawayo public will take it," he said. He said the transporter aimed to relieve commuters from the burden of looking for cash.

"People spend long hours in bank queues as they need cash to board commuter omnibuses. Sometimes some members of the public are compelled to buy cash at exorbitant rates on the parallel market in order to have bus fare. We realised that the cash shortages prevailing in the country need some intervention, and we thought that such an innovation is necessary in the transport sector. It may seem like a small step but we have hope that this will be the beginning of a revolution in the transport system," said Mr Mabunda.

City Card spokesperson, Mr Ngonidzashe Matsenga said the company was working to provide lasting solutions to ensure ease of doing business in the public transport sector.

"People must not spend hours in bank queues because as a country we are losing productive time. Parents will also be able to trace their children with our system and it will help make the transit of pupils to and from school safer.

"City Card will, if the public takes this innovation with opens hands install more machines that are not network based in more kombis for ease of commuting," said Mr Matsenga.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

31 mins ago | 458 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1357 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

2 hrs ago | 1929 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1595 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 914 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 87 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days