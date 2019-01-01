Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sharp increase in divorces

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE number of couples that filed for divorce at the Bulawayo High Court shot to 820 between January and December 2018, marking a 60 percent increase compared to 512 in the previous year. However, 1 192 couples had their marriages solemnised by magistrates at the Bulawayo's Tredgold Building in 2018.

Lawyers and religious leaders attributed the increase in the number of divorce cases to economic challenges and the breakdown of the extended family system that used to play an integral part in preserving marriages.

The statistics obtained from the Bulawayo High Court show that out of 1 677 summons filed, divorces applications ruled the roost.

Bulawayo family law expert, Ms Marygold Nomthandazo Sibanda of Vundhla-Phulu and Partners, cited the economic hardships as a reason for the rise in divorce cases.

"We have a huge number of families separating for a long time due to the prevailing economic hardships, which are forcing some couples to separate as spouses leave for the Diaspora in search of a better life. You have either a husband or wife leaving the country to work in the Diaspora and honestly you cannot expect a normal marriage when the parties stay separately as chances are very high that infidelity may find its way and result in a marriage break down," she said. Ms Sibanda said lack of financial stability also contributes to the collapse of marriages.

"Most women are now financially independent and they can now afford to look after themselves and the family unlike in the past when they would solely rely on their spouses," she said.

A former Bulawayo High Court judge attributed the rise in divorces to forced separation through economic challenges.

"The rise in divorce cases is largely caused by the economic challenges in the country, which have forced spouses to stay apart thereby creating a very unhealthy marital set up. You will find that one partner is in South Africa and the other is either in the United Kingdom or Zimbabwe and stay for too long without intimate interaction. Human beings by nature tend to get attracted elsewhere, leading to divorce," he said.

"Marriage is a very sensitive thing and it is strengthened by parties who are staying together and sharing the same challenges. It can never be through sending each other money or trying to remote control it. It is something that requires direct intimate connection by its very nature."

The judge said newly wedded and fairly young couples were dominating in divorce.

"The trend of divorces, uncontested ones for that matter is shocking. When I was still at Bulawayo High Court I used to deal with an average of 20 divorce cases every week, most of which were by consent," he said. Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe president Bishop Johannes Ndanga said financial problems and gender equality were causing disputes in the homes.

"The sources of income in the homes are shrinking and disputes are on the increase. Most family disputes revolve around financial issues. If the couples are hungry, they tend to fight or even divorce," he said.

Bishop Ndanga said gender equality that has seen more women turning into breadwinners has also caused marriage breakdowns.

"Traditionally, women used to stay at home as their husbands went to work to fend for the family as breadwinners. Tables have turned as women are now slowly becoming breadwinners. Most men are failing to accept that their wives can look after them hence such an exchange in the family roles has sparked disputes as men end up feeling as if they're being controlled by their wives," he said.

Pastor Lyton Maphula of the Full Gospel Church of God in Zimbabwe, who is also a marriage officer, said the breakdown of the extended family system has left the young couples to make their own rushed decisions, a development that has seen families breaking up. He urged the church, family elders and the community at large to assist in counselling the young couples to save the marriages.

"The collapse in marriages is due to the growing traditional and cultural family disintegration, which used to play a pivotal role in marriage counselling and alternative methods of marital dispute resolution. We have people entering marriage not fully ripe and mature resulting in problems. The issue of adultery and lack of respect and commitment is another major factor and the solution is to fear God," said Pastor Maphula.


Source - chroncle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

13 mins ago | 128 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

60 mins ago | 1106 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1635 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1423 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days