Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The  Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association have launched a GoFundMe campaign to  raise $250,000 for the suspended junior doctors who engaged in industrial action for the past 38 days.

The government has refused to bow to the demands of the doctors saying the government does not have the foreign currency that the doctors are demanding.

Last week the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa tried to engage the doctors to solve the crisis between the government and the doctors.

Find the full letter of appeal below:

RE: RELIEF FUND FOR 530 ZIMBABWEAN JUNIOR DOCTORS WITH NO SALARIES OR ALLOWANCE

We refer to the above subject matter

On behalf of our members, we hereby humbly appeal for financial assistance for 530 doctors who were suspended on account of embarking on an industrial action after citing various grievances that are crippling the Healthcare delivery system in Zimbabwe.

The strike by the suspended doctors was generated by a number of factors. These are, to mention but a few;
1. Severe unavailability of basic protective sundries in hospitals
2. Shortage of essential medicines
3. Nonfunctional diagnostic and theater equipment
4. Understaffing
5. And, poor remuneration.

These issues were previously raised to the Minister of Health as far back as in October 2018 but no action was taken to solve them.

It is saddening to learn that, on day 14 whilst on industrial action tabling their grievances, the Government went on to cut their salaries in what, in our view, was a move meant to force them to return to work. The demands presented by doctors to the Ministry of Health and Childcare (Zimbabwe), have not been fully addressed and most of the doctors are now finding it hard to survive in the prevailing harsh economic environment and moreover without a salary.

Instead of addressing the grievances raised by doctors and finding dialogue, the employer had decided to focus on coercive measures by dragging our members to court and further suspending them without their salaries or allowances.

It is against this background that, we are appealing to potential sponsors to financially assist our members during this difficult phase until the situation normalizes.

Your assistance in this regard will be greatly appreciated

Sincerely,

ZHDA



Source - Byo24News

