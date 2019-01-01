Latest News Editor's Choice


Man remanded on criminal insult charges

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 53-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a criminal insult charge. Stevenson George of Nkulumane suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure who remanded him to January 15 waiting for him to be mentally examined by two doctors.

He demanded to be remanded out of custody so he could get medication for an undisclosed ailment. George claimed he was not getting medication in remand prison.

"Your worship it's been two weeks now since I have been waiting for the two doctors to examine me. I am suffering; my head is seriously aching and I can't get any painkillers to reduce pain."

"Why can't we value life over all these other things? Can I be outside where I can get myself medication then I come to court from home? I am a pensioner. I can afford to buy myself the pills. Is not life essential because if I die I won't be coming to court or this prison and I have people to look after, please hear me out," said George.

The magistrate said: "Unfortunately there is nothing I can do because I can only proceed after you have been examined by the two doctors."

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said George insulted Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya mid- December last year at a casino in the Bulawayo city centre.

"Allegations are that on December 17 last year at around 2.10PM George went to Casino Southern Leisure along 13th Avenue. He proceeded to where Ms Ngwenya was playing a game."

The court heard George went on to ask Ms Ngwenya if she was using the machine. She did not reply. George allegedly insulted Ms Ngwenya, referring to her mother's private parts. Ms Ngwenya did not like what George had said to her and went to report the matter to the police leading to George's arrest.


