Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO business people have engaged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to secure a guarantee they will get foreign currency to pay for fuel supplies into the city by Botswana investors.

Through the Bulawayo think-tank, local businesspeople recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hangana Private Limited, a diversified Botswana-headquartered firm, which has interests in petroleum, mining and manufacturing, among others to supply fuel into the city.

In an interview last Friday, chairperson of the Bulawayo advisory board and think-tank Mr Kwanele Hlabangana said: "We are at the moment just waiting for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). There is a document that we require from them to guarantee the project so we wrote to Dr Mangudya (RBZ Governor) and once we get it, the fuel will start flowing into the city."

The fuel supply deal, which was facilitated by the office of the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, was one of the many proposed areas of co-operation between local investors and their counterparts from the neighbouring country.

Mr Hlabangana said their Botswana counterparts have requested for a guarantee from the apex bank that the local fuel dealers would be able to pay back the supplies in forex within a stipulated time frame. As part of the agreement under the fuel deal, the Botswana counterparts will supply the petroleum into Bulawayo on 30-day credit terms.

"Once we get it (guarantee), we will then assemble all the fuel dealers in the city to actually avail the deal. We're hoping that in the next few days he (Dr Mangudya) will respond," he said.

"That's the only thing that is holding but otherwise we could have had fuel right immediately after signing of the MoU, but then those guys required that we give them some sort of guarantee from the Reserve Bank."

Mr Hlabangana is on record saying the thrust of the private sector was to complement Government efforts in turning around the economy. As such he said the intervention by the Botswana businesspeople had come at an opportune time. It is hoped that the envisioned fuel procurement arrangement would see Bulawayo service stations receiving adequate stocks to meet the city's demands.

Going forward, Hlabangana plans to spread the fuel venture across the country including setting up investments in areas such as diamond cutting and polishing in Bulawayo, mining and manufacturing.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

15 mins ago | 180 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1139 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1676 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1447 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 829 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days