Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has given schools the greenlight to increase levies and boarding fees to cushion them from inflation-induced price hikes, but turned down the request by some schools to charge in hard currency.

Briefing teachers' unions last Friday, Primary and Secondary Education ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela said government had approved the fees hike.

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said Thabela had informed the union leadership that government, which initially requested for applications for fee increases from schools, accompanied by audited accounts, had approved the increases.

"It is sad that while salaries are not being increased, government has approved the school fees hike. How does it expect us to pay these exorbitant amounts? We have school uniforms going as high as $800 and then school fees as high as $2 500. It is ridiculous to say the least," Zhou said.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure described the hikes as sad news.

"We are coming from a meeting with the new permanent secretary. She broke the sad news that government had approved the school fees hike. It's sad," Masaraure said.

Many schools had issued circulars advising parents of the pending fees hikes in response to the country's runaway inflation, which has seen prices of basic commodities increasing, sometimes three-fold.

Private schools had also hiked fees, citing the increase in running costs, while others are demanding US dollars for levies.

Schools such as Masaisai Primary School in Harare have increased fees from $700 to $950, while Bryanston Pre-School in central Harare has given parents an option to pay in either bond notes or US dollars.

Those paying in US dollars are expected to fork out $265, which translates to about $800 in bond notes.

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) 1597A of 2007, government-controlled schools have to seek approval from the parent ministry before hiking fees.

The law states that the request should indicate the basis upon which the levies are calculated and justification. The request is supposed to be accompanied by current audited accounts, minutes of a properly constituted meeting of not less than 20% of the school parents' assembly which approved the proposed budget.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima and Thabela were unavailable for comment at the time of going to print.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

36 mins ago | 580 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1454 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

2 hrs ago | 2014 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1664 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 423 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days