Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BUSINESS leaders say the setting up of a forex allocation committee by government will not solve the prevailing foreign currency crisis.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube last Friday set up a forex allocation committee comprising four members from the central bank, two drawn from the Finance ministry and one each drawn from Industry and Commerce, as well as Energy and Power Development ministries.

Government is under pressure to provide foreign currency for the procurement of drugs, fuel, wheat and critical raw materials for the industry, a situation that has seen some companies pricing their products in United States dollars.

Last week, government shot down Delta Corporation's move to sell its products in US$.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive Christopher Mugaga slammed the setting up of the committee, describing it as a charade.

"Seeing this forex allocation committee composition is proof that whoever set it doesn't understand our challenges, let alone solving them. You can't have the cake and eat it simultaneously," Mugaga posted on microblogging site, Twitter.

"Medieval banking is when you choose to set up a forex allocation committee, worse still compromising bureaucrats who are there to empower Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe even more. Forex generators like miners and tobacco farmers are sitting in a room wondering whose forex will be under the purview of this kangaroo committee."

Economist Kipson Gundani said government must accept the reality that the bond note cannot be equated to the US$.

"To me, putting a committee does not address the real problems affecting this economy. Which forex will this committee allocate? By now, government should know that they should allow the bond note to freely compete with the US$, not this 1:1 fiction. They should allow the market to allocate forex," he said.

"These problems have been addressed with a wrong prescription. Why is it government's business to allocate forex to fuel dealers? They are finding themselves in this mess because they have created this artificial economy."

Gundani said "committee or no committee, we are in a fix", adding government must allow the issue of market forces to play, that is through the law of demand and supply.

"There should be an open auction for a willing-buyer and willing-seller. They are trying to sustain the inevitable. The system will erupt and collapse," he said.

Industrialist Busisa Moyo called for a weekly or quarterly public report on forex allocation by the central bank to enhance transparency.

"I think the allocations should just be made public and transparent, each week on Wednesday after allocations on Tuesday. (It should be) reported publicly, quarterly and we should be good. We are not looking for extra work. Running factories is already tough and a full time job," Moyo commented on Twitter.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

11 mins ago | 91 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

58 mins ago | 1079 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1610 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1403 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days