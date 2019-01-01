Latest News Editor's Choice


Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A GROUP of 15 suspected border jumpers reportedly stoned a member of the Zimbabwe National Army and beat up his police colleague for allegedly trying to block their passage to South Africa through an illegal crossing point near the Chikwarakwara Irrigation Scheme, 120km east of Beitbridge Border Post.

Beitbridge Rural Police officer-in-charge Inspector John Mabhungu could neither deny nor confirm the incident which occurred at the weekend, but referred questions to his provincial Press and liaison office in Gwanda, which was closed yesterday.

Sources at the irrigation scheme said a group of about 15 border jumpers arrived at the illegal crossing point at about 4am and found the policeman and an armed soldier who tried to block them, making undisclosed demands.

The border jumpers then pelted the security officers with stones.

"The border jumpers then crossed the (Limpopo) river into South Africa. The injured soldier was taken for attention at the Chikwarakwara Clinic and a report made at Tshitulipasi Police base," a source who declined to be named said.

Source - newsday

