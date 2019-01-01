Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 24-YEAR-OLD Shurugwi man was last week sentenced to an effective 16-month jail term after he burnt down his neighbour's house after he was accused of attempted rape.

Forget Shonhai of Dombojena village appeared before Shurugwi resident magistrate, Sithabile Zungula, facing charges of malicious damage to property and indecent assault.

Shonhai pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an effective 16 months in prison for arson, but denied attempting to rape his neighbour's wife. He, however, is awaiting trial for indecent assault charges.

The court heard that on October 7 last year, at around 9pm at Dombojena village, Shonhai broke into his neighbour's house and allegedly attempted to rape the neighbour's wife.

The woman is said to have screamed, attracting the attention of her husband who was outside.

The court further heard that Shonhai then stormed out of the house before setting it ablaze, destroying property worth $1 121.

He later confronted his neighbour and tore his panties and jacket.

A report was later made to the police, leading to Shonhai's arrest.

Source - newsday

