Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Harare City Council has been hauled to court over a $1 386 832 water levy debt owed to Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) for water drawn from Chivero, Manyame, Seke and Harava dams.The water body said from November 2016 to October 2018, it billed the City of Harare a total amount of $1 491 281,44 for the water drawn from Chivero, Manyame, Seke and Harava dams.UMSCC further said as each invoice was raised, it was delivered to the City of Harare "which verbally acknowledged its indebtedness and stated that it needed further time"."Despite the fact that the plaintiff was invoiced and acknowledged the debt by making payments towards its settlement the defendant has failed to settle the sum of $1 386 832'34," UMSCC said."The defendant has no defence to the plaintiff's claim, but is merely trying to pay the amount due on its own terms as and when it deems fit. Had the defendant paid the invoices due or arranged another payment plan, the plaintiff would not have approached the courts and incurred legal fees. Accordingly, the plaintiff is also entitled to legal fees on an attorney and client scale."The matter is pending.