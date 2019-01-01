Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN unknown number of inmates yesterday jumped off a moving prison transfer truck ferrying them between Harare and Whawha prisons.Circumstances surrounding the escape were still sketchy yesterday, but Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services spokesperson Simon Kaondo confirmed the incident."I do not have all the information. I am yet to get in touch with staff in Gweru to get the full details of the escape," Kaondo said.It is understood that the prisoners were being transferred between Whawha and Harare when some grabbed the opportunity to regain freedom."I don't even know whether there were injuries during the escape or not. I am on my way to Harare from Mutezo, and may you call me after an hour?" Kaondo said.Kaondo later requested emailed questions, but had not responded to them at the time of going to print.