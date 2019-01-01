Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN indigenous dairy farmer based in Beatrice has taken government to court contesting the cancellation of his 99-year farm lease agreement and allocation of the property to the Lands ministry officials.

The farmer, Tasara Muguti, petitioned the High Court through his lawyers Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practitioners on Septemer 18, 2018 raising eyebrows over termination of his 99-year lease agreement, eight days after he had registered the lease with former Lands minister Douglas Mombeshora.

Muguti claims the 908-hectare farm was subsequently subdivided and allocated to Lands ministry officials.

In his court papers, Muguti said he signed the lease agreement with government in 2012 and registered the lease on October 12, 2015, before the property was seized from him eight days later.

"It came to my attention on October 19, 2015, that after registering the lease agreement at the instance of the ministry, the ministry intended to downsize my farm for the purpose of reallocation to the ministry staff members without land," Muguti's court papers read.

He insisted that government should have given him a 30-day notice before termination of the lease agreement.

Muguti said in his case, the ministry gave him only 30 days to respond to the intention after which the cancellation was effected, a move he described as illegal and a threat to securitisation of the land reform programme.

Documents filed in court state that six Lands ministry officials, namely Tapson Madzivire, Takura Rukwati, Leah Rukwati, Alfred Mhaka, Ronald Mpofu and Clara Makumbe, obtained offer letters for the land well before Muguti could challenge termination of his lease agreement.

"The first respondent [minister] has not exercised his discretion by failing to provide me with adequately detailed reasons to make full representations regarding his intentions to cancel my 99-year lease agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe," Muguti stated.

"The minister's failure to take such principles into effect results in an improper and unlawful exercise of his discretion."

But the Lands ministry's former permanent secretary Grace Mutandiro, in her answering affidavit, defended the ex-minister's actions, saying the cancellation was above board.

The case is yet to be heard before a High Court judge.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 mins ago | 121 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

59 mins ago | 1101 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1625 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1416 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days