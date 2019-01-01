2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO former Gweru councillors, who were fired by then Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere in 2015 before bouncing back, have sued the local authority demanding payment on outstanding $12 500 each in outstanding allowances.The ex-councillors — Albert Chirau and Moses Marecha — filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court last week, citing Gweru City Council and town clerk as defendants."The plaintiffs named have instituted proceedings against you, claiming an order for payment in the sum of $13 000 by the defendants, being the sums not paid as allowances for the period May 2015 to August 2016, transfer of one commercial stand to each of the plaintiffs, interest at the prescribed rate from the date August 31, 2018 to the date of full payment and costs of suit on attorney and client scale," the summons read.Chirau and Marecha submitted that in 2013 they were elected as Gweru's wards 11 and 5 councillors, respectively."As part of their conditions of serving the Gweru community, the two plaintiffs were entitled to receive allowances in the sum of US$220 per month and two stands, being commercial and residential stands per term," the two submitted."On May 22, 2015, the two plaintiffs were suspended by the then minister of Local Government, Ignatius Chombo, and after the expiry of the suspension the two plaintiffs returned to resume their duties. On July 29, 2015, the plaintiffs were then dismissed by the then minister Kasukuwere."They submitted on June 7, 2017 that their dismissal was declared a nullity by the High Court, and they immediately resumed their duties."First plaintiff and second plaintiff are each owed US$12 500 in unpaid allowances as that is the currency that they were supposed to be paid at the time the allowances fell due. Despite repeated requests and demands, the first and second defendants have failed and or refused to pay the allowances and to transfer the stands," the councillors submitted.Council is yet to respond to the summons.