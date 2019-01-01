Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO former Gweru councillors, who were fired by then Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere in 2015 before bouncing back, have sued the local authority demanding payment on outstanding $12 500 each in outstanding allowances.

The ex-councillors — Albert Chirau and Moses Marecha — filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court last week, citing Gweru City Council and town clerk as defendants.

"The plaintiffs named have instituted proceedings against you, claiming an order for payment in the sum of $13 000 by the defendants, being the sums not paid as allowances for the period May 2015 to August 2016, transfer of one commercial stand to each of the plaintiffs, interest at the prescribed rate from the date August 31, 2018 to the date of full payment and costs of suit on attorney and client scale," the summons read.

Chirau and Marecha submitted that in 2013 they were elected as Gweru's wards 11 and 5 councillors, respectively.

"As part of their conditions of serving the Gweru community, the two plaintiffs were entitled to receive allowances in the sum of US$220 per month and two stands, being commercial and residential stands per term," the two submitted.

"On May 22, 2015, the two plaintiffs were suspended by the then minister of Local Government, Ignatius Chombo, and after the expiry of the suspension the two plaintiffs returned to resume their duties. On July 29, 2015, the plaintiffs were then dismissed by the then minister Kasukuwere."

They submitted on June 7, 2017 that their dismissal was declared a nullity by the High Court, and they immediately resumed their duties.

"First plaintiff and second plaintiff are each owed US$12 500 in unpaid allowances as that is the currency that they were supposed to be paid at the time the allowances fell due. Despite repeated requests and demands, the first and second defendants have failed and or refused to pay the allowances and to transfer the stands," the councillors submitted.

Council is yet to respond to the summons.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

13 mins ago | 144 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1115 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1647 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1431 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days