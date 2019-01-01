Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Gwanda Municipality has embarked on a project to build a five-megalitre reservoir to address the Matabeleland South town's perennial water woes.

Mayor Jastone Mazhale told Southern Eye that the project would offer lasting solutions to the water woes faced by the town.

"The works at the reservoir stand at 98% completion. All things being equal, testing and piping done, the commissioning should be done in February. What is outstanding is the completion of the piping mains and the technical testing. Funding for the outstanding works has been availed and work will resume as soon as the contractor comes back from the holidays in mid-January 2019,'' Mazhale said.

Gwanda council has repeatedly faced water challenges, with the town still being supplied water by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) amid continuous fights between council and Zinwa over control of the resource.

Source - newsday

