Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS forced out of the country by the current economic turmoil have pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to urgently address the economic and political mess back home so that they end their economic refuge in the neighbouring country.

Most Zimbabweans living in South Africa interviewed at Beitbridge Border Post on their way back to the neighbouring country at the weekend said they wanted a reprieve from living second-class citizen lives they are subjected to in South Africa, hence the call for normalisation of the situation so that they come back and rejoin their families.

Some even dared Mnangagwa to visit the border post and witness the harassment they endure while crossing into South Africa.

This came amid calls for the speedy expansion of the Beitbridge Border Post, where staff in both Zimbabwe and South Africa were overwhelmed by thousands of South Africa-bound travellers in the last three days.

At one time yesterday, the vehicles queue stretched for seven kilometres from the border post, prompting officials to seek the assistance of members of the Zimbabwe National Army to help control the restive crowds.

Most were Zimbabweans returning to their economic refuge base in SA.

"Almost every one in 10 Zimbabweans you see in South Africa is well trained, but they do inferior jobs there because life is hard back home," Grammy Kasindi from Mt Darwin said.

"We are home sick, we want to come back home and develop our country. We are bottled in South Africa. We have no social life there," Kasindi, who is an optic fibre specialist, said.

"I wish our President could see this. He may have a change of view. Politicians must do their work and we will come and do ours and build our country," he said, adding that at times, he is hired to do consultancy for Zimbabwean projects, expertise he could provide back home.

Sandile Mafu, a graduate teacher, said he was now a taxi driver in Johannesburg because he could no longer afford to fend for himself in Zimbabwe.

"I had to settle for that, but it's inferior. I loved my job, but had no choice," Mafu told Southern Eye as he waited his turn in the long queue of vehicles headed for the border.

"Many female graduates are domestic workers. What can they do? We have been humiliated by our government and forced into slavery," Mafu said.

Like Kasindi, Mafu said he wished to return home, take part in national development.

An estimated 3,5 million Zimbabweans have sought refuge in that country fleeing economic hardships at home.

Although the ruling Zanu PF blames Zimbabwe's economic woes on sanctions, particularly the United States' Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act that bars international entities from trading with the country, locals point at misrule.

"Look at the currency issue, the fuel queues and mismanagement of diamonds and other resources. Zimbabwe could be a first world country considering its human and natural resources, but we lack political leadership," Mafu, of Gwabalanda in Luveve, Bulawayo said.

Immigration regional manager Nqobile Ncube said they had enlisted the services of the army as pressure increased and queues grew.

"We have enlisted the army to help maintain order as we are now having social issues with the local community, who can no longer move freely around their town," Ncube said.

The queue of vehicles cut in half Beitbridge town and it was difficult for locals to move from one side of the town to the other.

Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola said there was need to speed up the expansion of the border post or alternatively build another border post to relieve pressure on Beitbridge.

"We have made these suggestions over a long time and they can only improve movement into the country," he said.

He said it has always been a surprise why there is only one border between Zimbabwe and South Africa, which are the largest trading partners in the region.

Water vendors made brisk business as motorists waited for up to four hours to get to the immigration point on the Zimbabwean side.

Delays were longer on the South African side, where strict scrutiny was underway as thousands of undocumented Zimbabweans took advantage of the crowds to sneak into South Africa.

Southern Eye witnessed South African soldiers physically abusing some undocumented Zimbabweans who were immediately deported after their interception at Beitbridge.

Ramakgapola said his council will hasten the creation of ring roads to separate local from international traffic.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

12 mins ago | 124 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

59 mins ago | 1104 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

1 hr ago | 1634 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2845 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1419 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 816 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Schools opening evokes mixed feelings

3 hrs ago | 84 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days